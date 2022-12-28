ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

247Sports

Cornerback Tayvion Beasley transferring, joining other former Tigers in Boulder

Cornerback Tayvion Beasley is the latest to announce his plans to re-join Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and a slew of former Tigers in Boulder. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Beasley was a highly regarded prospect coming out of Southern California football powerhouse St. John Bosco last year, turning down a long list of Power 5 opportunities to play at Jackson State during the 2022 season.
BOULDER, CO
mississippiscoreboard.com

SIMPSON ACADEMY SOPHOMORE AVA DUNN SETS MAIS 3-POINTER RECORD, TIES FOR SECOND MOST IN MISSISSIPPI HISTORY, WITH 11 IN VICTORY OVER WESSON

Simpson Academy sophomore Ava Dunn made MAIS girls basketball history Thursday afternoon at Puckett High tournament. The 5-foot-7 Dunn made a MAIS record 11 3-pointers, tying for the second most in Mississippi story, and scored a school record 40 points to lead MAIS Class 5A Simpson to a 76-45 victory over MSHAA Class 3A Wesson.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

3-hole mini-golf course coming to Northeast Jackson park

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular park in Northeast Jackson will soon have another attraction for visitors - a three-hole mini golf course. Park Golf, working along with First Tee of Central Mississippi, is building a mini course on a little less than an acre of land next to the playground at Parham Bridges Park.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice lifted for some areas in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the City of Jackson. Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said progress with the recovery from the winter storm is being made. The city lifted the boil water notice from the well system and a portion of the surface water system, which is […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Jackson police officer killed in Atlanta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
ATLANTA, GA
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Robert Earl Smith of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black and grey hair. He was last seen around 5:00 p.m. walking west in the McDowell and Raymond roads area […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, December 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec....
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

One killed in car crash on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed in a two-car crash on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson on Friday, December 30. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) said the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. and involved a Honda Accord and Ford Escape. One car was heading east and the other was heading west when […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Que Sera Sera Closes, Green Ghost Tacos Coming to Fondren and Final Friday

JACKSON — Boo Noble, owner of Cajun restaurant Que Sera Sera in Fondren, officially retired and closed his popular establishment after 27 years of operation on Thursday, June 23. Alan Lange, owner of Jackson-based Kinetic Staffing, recently purchased the property, with Sterling McCool of Marketplace Real Estate representing Noble and Scott Overby of The Overby Company representing Lange in the sale.
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

MSDH: Third COVID Death in Attala This Month

The State Health Department, for the third time this month, is reporting a COVID-19 death in Attala County. That makes 123 since the pandemic began. Leake County has had 125 and Neshoba County 247, including one death reported this month. Since Dec. 12, there’ve been a total of 122 new COVID cases in the three counties.
WLBT

Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Pearl Mall: Symbol of Misplaced Priorities?

One day after Gov. Phil Bryant released his $6.1 billion state budget—which he brags reflect priorities of "spending prudently, saving for the future and prioritizing the core functions of government"—Bryant helped cut the ribbon on a retail development built in part with state taxpayer money. The Outlets of...
PEARL, MS

