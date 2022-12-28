Read full article on original website
Cornerback Tayvion Beasley transferring, joining other former Tigers in Boulder
Cornerback Tayvion Beasley is the latest to announce his plans to re-join Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and a slew of former Tigers in Boulder. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Beasley was a highly regarded prospect coming out of Southern California football powerhouse St. John Bosco last year, turning down a long list of Power 5 opportunities to play at Jackson State during the 2022 season.
mississippiscoreboard.com
SIMPSON ACADEMY SOPHOMORE AVA DUNN SETS MAIS 3-POINTER RECORD, TIES FOR SECOND MOST IN MISSISSIPPI HISTORY, WITH 11 IN VICTORY OVER WESSON
Simpson Academy sophomore Ava Dunn made MAIS girls basketball history Thursday afternoon at Puckett High tournament. The 5-foot-7 Dunn made a MAIS record 11 3-pointers, tying for the second most in Mississippi story, and scored a school record 40 points to lead MAIS Class 5A Simpson to a 76-45 victory over MSHAA Class 3A Wesson.
Coach’s Clipboard: Provine Point Guard Javian Watkins
In this week’s Coach’s Clipboard, Jeremy Harrell and David Edelstein discuss Provine point guard Javian Watkins’ play in the Bassa Holiday Invitational.
WLBT
3-hole mini-golf course coming to Northeast Jackson park
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular park in Northeast Jackson will soon have another attraction for visitors - a three-hole mini golf course. Park Golf, working along with First Tee of Central Mississippi, is building a mini course on a little less than an acre of land next to the playground at Parham Bridges Park.
Boil water notice lifted for some areas in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the City of Jackson. Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said progress with the recovery from the winter storm is being made. The city lifted the boil water notice from the well system and a portion of the surface water system, which is […]
Former Jackson police officer killed in Atlanta
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
Burst pipes in Jackson, Mississippi, are just the latest of the city's water woes
Officials have been struggling for months to patch up an "old, crumbling system" while planning for a more permanent fix.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
Identity of body found near Mississippi casino hotel released. Police have not ruled out foul play.
Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. According to Vicksburg Police Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Mike Bryant, the body found near the Ameristar Hotel is thought to be that of Michael Shane Harris, 47 of Vicksburg.
Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Robert Earl Smith of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black and grey hair. He was last seen around 5:00 p.m. walking west in the McDowell and Raymond roads area […]
WDAM-TV
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter. Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville. He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel. His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, December 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec....
WLBT
Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec. 28 ‘Jamal Day’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is remembering one of its own. December 28 is now considered Jamal Day. It’s named in honor of Jamal Porter, the 21-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago today. At just 21 years old, Porter had a meaningful impact...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
One killed in car crash on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed in a two-car crash on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson on Friday, December 30. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) said the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. and involved a Honda Accord and Ford Escape. One car was heading east and the other was heading west when […]
WLBT
As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
Jackson Free Press
Que Sera Sera Closes, Green Ghost Tacos Coming to Fondren and Final Friday
JACKSON — Boo Noble, owner of Cajun restaurant Que Sera Sera in Fondren, officially retired and closed his popular establishment after 27 years of operation on Thursday, June 23. Alan Lange, owner of Jackson-based Kinetic Staffing, recently purchased the property, with Sterling McCool of Marketplace Real Estate representing Noble and Scott Overby of The Overby Company representing Lange in the sale.
breezynews.com
MSDH: Third COVID Death in Attala This Month
The State Health Department, for the third time this month, is reporting a COVID-19 death in Attala County. That makes 123 since the pandemic began. Leake County has had 125 and Neshoba County 247, including one death reported this month. Since Dec. 12, there’ve been a total of 122 new COVID cases in the three counties.
WLBT
Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
Jackson Free Press
Pearl Mall: Symbol of Misplaced Priorities?
One day after Gov. Phil Bryant released his $6.1 billion state budget—which he brags reflect priorities of "spending prudently, saving for the future and prioritizing the core functions of government"—Bryant helped cut the ribbon on a retail development built in part with state taxpayer money. The Outlets of...
