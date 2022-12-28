The New Year; A good time to remember Erma’s philosophy. She wasn’t a politician, never held public office, but offered advice from her heart that seemed to heal our souls and tickle our funny bones. I heard Erma speak many years ago before her untimely death. She addressed a newspaper audience at our annual convention at the stately Brown Palace hotel. She confessed her addiction to smoking that likely ended her life before her time. I’ve featured this column in past years but it is so timely every time that I read her masterpiece. A special salute to all of the cooks of the holiday season, to the fathers, mothers, grandmothers and grandfathers, daughters and sons, who worked so hard on meals and presents to make families happy.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO