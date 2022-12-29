Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Facebook Feed keeps you updated on every event from people you follow. The Feed is updated every time someone makes a post, which can trigger annoying notifications and flood your Android phone with content you dislike. You may decide to silence notifications on your phone, but you will still see their posts when you open the app. Instead, consider unfollowing them. It's not as brutal as you think.

