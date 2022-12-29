Read full article on original website
Related
progameguides.com
Fat Simulator Codes (December 2022)
If you want to battle with the biggest and the best, it’s time to bulk up with Roblox Fat Simulator! There are loads of tasty fast-food options and sugary treats to choose from, plus pets who can add to your abilities. Can you bulk up enough to do some serious damage to your fellow players, gaining enough size and then KOs to reach the leaderboards?
progameguides.com
Build A Bear Tycoon Codes (December 2022)
If you love to Build A Bear in real life, now you can become a Build A Bear Tycoon in Roblox too! Set up your own huge and glitzy Build A Bear workshop online, but also collect and customize your own furry friends as you watch your personal Build A Bear empire grow! And, of course, as they’re virtual, you can watch as your furry friends come to life and assist you in your empire.
How to send spam calls directly to voicemail on your phone
If you never want to accidentally pick up a spam call ever again, follow these simple steps to send calls straight to voicemail on both iPhone and Android devices.
CNET
iOS 16.2 on Your iPhone: Every New Feature, Tool and More
If you haven't downloaded Apple's iOS 16.2, there are several reasons you'll want to do so. The latest iPhone update arrived Tuesday and brings a new Apple productivity tool, a karaoke mode for Apple Music and other new features to your iPhone. The update was released alongside iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
Animatronics entrepreneur says Facebook permanently disabled account
A local entrepreneur who produces animatronic and human interaction productions for the internet says Facebook and Instagram disabled his account after a hacker posted an ISIS flag.
progameguides.com
How to get the RB Battles Challenge badge in Jailbreak – Roblox
Roblox Battles Season 3 is finally here and underway! For those unfamiliar with Roblox Battles, this three-week-long event invites some of the best Roblox YouTubers/creators to come together and battle it out for the RBB Championship prize. While the tournament is active, players at home can join in on some of the fun by participating in various mini-events and earning a handful of exclusive badges and items. Continue reading below to learn more about unlocking one of these badges, the Jailbreak RB Battles Challenge badge.
WhatsApp for Desktop testing multiple chat selection feature
WhatsApp is planning for 2023 the ability to select multiple chats on its web/desktop version. If you use the app on your Windows or Mac device, you know how hard it’s to mark several chats as read, unread, or mute them. With this chat management improvement under development, WhatsApp...
TechCrunch
Balance is a Mac timekeeper app that requires you to manually clock in your hours
Balance hopes to help users build a set of healthy work habits rather than get granular data about their productivity. It won’t tell you long you had Slack, Microsoft Teams, Chrome or any other application open on your machine, but will offer general insights into your overall usage of the system and time spent in various sessions in a week.
makeuseof.com
How to Scan QR Codes on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Quick Response codes (or QR codes for short) are two-dimensional barcodes that store data for a machine to read. These QR codes are commonly used to share emails, phone numbers, website links, and other information. But how do you scan these QR codes on a Windows computer?
One Easy Resolution for 2023? Delete All of Your Unread Emails With Just a Couple of Clicks
How many times have you simply left all of your unimportant or promotional emails unread? Then, they pile up into a long scrolling list that you don't have the time to go through and delete. What if you could clear out that endless list in just a matter of seconds? Luckily, there is an easy way to do just that! Here's what you need to know about how to delete your unread emails in Gmail.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide or Show the Clock and Date From the Taskbar in Windows 10 and 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The system tray clock on the right side of the Windows taskbar shows the date and time. While most users find this information useful, others might consider it a source of distraction.
CNET
Why You Should Customize the Apps and Widgets on Your iPhone Home Screen
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The background wallpaper isn't the only way that you can personalize your iPhone's home screen. Thanks to a built-in application, as well as a third-party one...
How to unfollow someone on Facebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Facebook Feed keeps you updated on every event from people you follow. The Feed is updated every time someone makes a post, which can trigger annoying notifications and flood your Android phone with content you dislike. You may decide to silence notifications on your phone, but you will still see their posts when you open the app. Instead, consider unfollowing them. It's not as brutal as you think.
People are just realising simple iPhone hack gives you extra storage instantly
YOU can very quickly free up loads of iPhone storage – and it only takes a few seconds. It could even save you money in the long run, as iPhone storage is valuable. Clearing up wasted storage means you don't necessarily have to upgrade to higher cloud plans or newer iPhone models.
Comments / 0