WYANDOT COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities arrested the previously missing son of a man killed in his Richland County home on Christmas Eve. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Hamman of Shiloh, Ohio, on Thursday after his father, Terrence Hamman, was found dead in his home over the weekend, according to the sheriff. Court records do not show any charges against Robert Hamman in connection to his father’s death. Hamman was booked into the Wyandot County Jail on a probation violation warrant. The Richland Source said authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO