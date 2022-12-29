Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Peyton Manning Reveals Whether He Would Consider Coaching Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning is pretty sure about his future, and it doesn't involve a whistle or clipboard. When asked about the possibility of taking over the Denver Broncos vacant coaching job, Manning didn't mince words. "I don't think so," he said, twice, according to TMZ. The Broncos fired ...
The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why
So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
Longtime NFL Franchise Minority Owner Has Died
Steelers minority owner John Rooney passed away at this week at the age of 83. He was the son of team founder Arthur J. Rooney. Rooney grew up in Pittsburgh and graduated from North Catholic High School. He was a former member of the Steelers' Board of Directors. At one...
NFL Exec Thinks 1 Team Will Do "Everything Possible" To Trade Starting Quarterback
After the Jets benched Zach Wilson for the second time this season, head coach Robert Saleh said the former No. 2 pick is still a part of the team's future. “He’s a huge plan in our future,” Saleh said. “We’re not quitting on the young man. We’re going to do everything we can do to develop him.”
A lot has happened since the Patriots lost to the Dolphins in Week 1, but not a lot has changed with New England’s offense
For all of their faults and follies, the Patriots might be entering this must-win game in better shape than the Dolphins, who have lost four in a row and will be without Tua Tagovailoa. Welcome to Season 11, Episode 16 of the Unconventional Preview, a serious yet lighthearted, nostalgia-tinted look...
Football World Reacts To Fire In NFL Stadium
An NFL stadium undergoing some construction had to be evacuated this morning after a fire broke inside of its walls. According to FOX 8 New Orleans, the Caesar's Superdome suffered a construction fire and had to be evacuated so crews could put out the flames. Smoke did not reach the outside but did make its way onto the field.
Here’s When Tom Brady Would Face Patriots If QB Joins Raiders
With Derek Carr almost certainly set to leave Las Vegas this offseason, many around the NFL are penciling in Tom Brady as the next Raiders quarterback. That would be a very relevant development for New England Patriots fans, and not just because the move would reunite Brady with Josh McDaniels.
New Broncos coach apparently will run the football operation
Broncos G.M. George Paton is staying with the team. But he will no longer be running the football operation. Although the Broncos haven’t announced that development, it’s the inescapable conclusion to be gleaned from the comments made Tuesday by Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Paton had been firmly in...
NFL Honors 2023 date, time, host, venue and more
The 2022 NFL season has been full of surprises. The New York Giants and New York Jets – doormats in their respective divisions for more than half a decade – returned to relevance this year, as last year’s Super Bowl champion descended in the NFC West standings and missed out on the playoffs entirely.
The National Football League – How It All Began
The history of the NFL is rich and full of ups and downs, penalties, and touchdowns. How good is your NFL general knowledge?. Do you know when it was founded, what teams have been around since its inception, and how much success each has had in the Super Bowl?. Have...
Giants’ Wink Martindale sees ‘blood in the water’ with Colts’ offensive line
Move over, Discovery Channel. It’s Shark Week: New York Giants edition. The Colts are bringing an offensive line that allowed seven sacks last week into MetLife Stadium to face the NFL’s most blitz-happy defense. “There’s definitely blood in the water,” defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said. The Giants are thirstier than ever, especially with a playoff berth hanging in the balance Sunday and a chance to atone for a 17-yard completion to Justin Jefferson that let the Vikings convert a third-and-11 and get positioned for a 61-yard walk-off field goal last week. Martindale’s decision to send five pass-rushers on the play was much scrutinized, but...
