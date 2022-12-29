Ahh, the silent majesty of a winter’s morn, the clean, cool chill of the holiday air… the sound of angels’ wings fluttering across a frozen lake surface. Earlier this month, two friends from British Columbia, Canada decided to take spend the day on a partially frozen lake near Squamish. To some people, this sounds like a wild afternoon activity, and honestly I’d have to agree, but hey, when you deal with the type of weather that’s hitting pretty much the entire United States this week for months on end, your threshold for what seems crazy certainly gets elevated.

6 DAYS AGO