ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Unsuspecting Man and His Dog Get Charged by Moose While Checking the Mail

Moose are massive creatures, however, a recent TikTok video proves these behemoths can lurk silently in plain sight. A viral video captures the moment an unsuspecting man and his dog, having only gone outside to check the mail, get charged by a massive moose. The man narrowly avoids a potentially devastating confrontation with the animal as he slips and slides in the snow.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Friends Team Up to Save Horse That Fell Through Frozen Lake

On a frigid December night in Wisconsin, one tree finally reached its limit. The thick snow coating its branches became too heavy, and the tree came crashing toward the earth, crushing a fence on its way down. Unfortunately, the fence was the only thing keeping the horse from running free. And the combination of the fear of the fallen tree and easy access to the outside world led to the obvious conclusion: a runaway pet.
WISCONSIN STATE
Whiskey Riff

Ice Breaking On A Frozen Canadian Lake Sounds Almost Angelic

Ahh, the silent majesty of a winter’s morn, the clean, cool chill of the holiday air… the sound of angels’ wings fluttering across a frozen lake surface. Earlier this month, two friends from British Columbia, Canada decided to take spend the day on a partially frozen lake near Squamish. To some people, this sounds like a wild afternoon activity, and honestly I’d have to agree, but hey, when you deal with the type of weather that’s hitting pretty much the entire United States this week for months on end, your threshold for what seems crazy certainly gets elevated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy