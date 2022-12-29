Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
Community members call to save historic Abraham Lincoln School #18
Members of the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood are calling to save and preserve a historic school building. Old Public School #18 is located at 1001 E. Palmer Street.
Perry Township classroom damaged after pipe bursts
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been more than a week since that historic winter storm hit Central Indiana, bringing brutally cold temperatures, ice and snow. We're still seeing the lasting effects the extreme weather has had on Hoosiers. The pumps are still going at Rosa Parks Elementary School, where pipes burst...
Carmel transplant recipient, tissue donor to be honored during Monday's Rose Parade
CARMEL, Ind. — The stage is set for the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. One float in the lineup will honor McKenzie Leichtnam of Carmel. McKenzie was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. It's a condition where one side of the heart doesn't develop as it should.
Crowd size at Kirk Cameron event at IndyPL becomes topic of debate
INDIANAPOLIS — While it was a packed house for a much talked about story hour featuring author Kirk Cameron, the Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) said the attendance numbers being shared by Cameron’s publishers were greatly exaggerated. The story hour on Thursday, Dec. 29 was to promote Cameron’s new children’s book “As You Grow.” Cameron’s publisher […]
City of Anderson asking residents to conserve water
The city also blames what they call an aging infrastructure, drought like conditions and the extreme cold weather for their lack of water.
Historic Riley Park shelter house in Greenfield destroyed in fire
GREENFIELD, Ind. – A fire damages a historic building in Greenfield. Investigators are working to figure out what started the fire at the Riley Park shelter house. The windows are now boarded up as caution tape surrounds the shelter house. “It means something to the entire community,” said Chuck Fewell, mayor of Greenfield. Around 9:15, Wednesday […]
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Massive crowd overwhelms library in response to Kirk Cameron’s story hour
A record-setting crowd showed up at a library in Indianapolis, Indiana, to support Kirk Cameron reading his new faith-based book on Thursday. More than 2,500 people came out to hear the actor, producer, and now author read his new As You Grow book following several libraries rejecting his story-hour requests.
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
Anderson nonprofit gets big donation on same day they were robbed
ANDERSON, Ind — A place in Anderson that's dedicated to helping pets was robbed early Tuesday morning. "I was angry, I was very angry," said Susan Blake, executive director of Mitz'y Thrift Shop. "I felt violated." She caught the crime on a security camera. "We're helping a lot of...
Woman drives from Houston to Muncie in time to see sick mom after canceled Southwest flight
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Texas woman is finally in Muncie with her mother, three days after her Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Indianapolis was canceled. After spending hours stranded at Houston Hobby Airport, Melissa Clark decided to get in a car and drive from Houston to Muncie. "I...
Current Publishing
Update: Carmel City Councilor Kimball, 70, dies Dec. 30
Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball, 70, died Dec. 30. Kimball had served as the Central District representative since 2016. “I was saddened to learn today of the passing of Councilman Bruce Kimball. During his time on the council he served his district well and will be remembered as a champion of bicycling on the Monon Greenway and across the City. Bruce was also a friend and I extend my condolences to his family and friends,” Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard stated. “Bruce loved Carmel and worked diligently to make it a special place for his constituents.”
Greenfield woman says she rescued dog abandoned in frigid weather
The high temperature in Greenfield on the day the dog was found was 0°, per AccuWeather.
Current Publishing
‘You don’t just hand that money out’
Trustee explains why Clay Township’s assistance funding for residents in need lags behind neighbors, hit $0 in 2021. When Hoosiers suddenly find themselves in a financial emergency, unable to pay for basic needs such as food and rent, state law ensures they can turn to their township trustee to apply for help.
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
shelbycountypost.com
Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House site of Wednesday fire
A fire caused heavy damage to Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House on Wednesday. Greenfield Police report that no one was inside and there were no injuries. This is not the Patricia Elmore Center / Day Care. Everyone at the Pat Elmore Center is safe. Apple Street was closed for firefighting...
wrtv.com
Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man
CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
Indianapolis family left without answers or a place to go after burst pipe destroys apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — Just about everything the Perez family owns is in the living room of their first-floor apartment at the Wellington Village Apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis. Clothes, furniture, toys and food are among the items sitting on a drenched carpet. They're hoping to keep as...
UPDATE: Dog dies after IMPD officer finds her dumped in trash
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services says a dog has died after IMPD found it in a dumpster Wednesday. IMPD Southwest District posted on Facebook saying the dog was thrown away in a dumpster — less than a mile from the shelter — and someone called it in to police. The dog's whiskers had also been cut off.
Bail reduced for mother of Baby Amiah Robertson
A Marion County judge has reduced the bail for the mother of baby Amiah Robertson, who has been missing since March 2019.
