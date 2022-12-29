Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball, 70, died Dec. 30. Kimball had served as the Central District representative since 2016. “I was saddened to learn today of the passing of Councilman Bruce Kimball. During his time on the council he served his district well and will be remembered as a champion of bicycling on the Monon Greenway and across the City. Bruce was also a friend and I extend my condolences to his family and friends,” Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard stated. “Bruce loved Carmel and worked diligently to make it a special place for his constituents.”

CARMEL, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO