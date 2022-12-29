ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

WTHR

Perry Township classroom damaged after pipe bursts

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been more than a week since that historic winter storm hit Central Indiana, bringing brutally cold temperatures, ice and snow. We're still seeing the lasting effects the extreme weather has had on Hoosiers. The pumps are still going at Rosa Parks Elementary School, where pipes burst...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Crowd size at Kirk Cameron event at IndyPL becomes topic of debate

INDIANAPOLIS — While it was a packed house for a much talked about story hour featuring author Kirk Cameron, the Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) said the attendance numbers being shared by Cameron’s publishers were greatly exaggerated. The story hour on Thursday, Dec. 29 was to promote Cameron’s new children’s book “As You Grow.” Cameron’s publisher […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Historic Riley Park shelter house in Greenfield destroyed in fire

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A fire damages a historic building in Greenfield. Investigators are working to figure out what started the fire at the Riley Park shelter house. The windows are now boarded up as caution tape surrounds the shelter house. “It means something to the entire community,” said Chuck Fewell, mayor of Greenfield. Around 9:15, Wednesday […]
GREENFIELD, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Update: Carmel City Councilor Kimball, 70, dies Dec. 30

Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball, 70, died Dec. 30. Kimball had served as the Central District representative since 2016. “I was saddened to learn today of the passing of Councilman Bruce Kimball. During his time on the council he served his district well and will be remembered as a champion of bicycling on the Monon Greenway and across the City. Bruce was also a friend and I extend my condolences to his family and friends,” Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard stated. “Bruce loved Carmel and worked diligently to make it a special place for his constituents.”
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

‘You don’t just hand that money out’

Trustee explains why Clay Township’s assistance funding for residents in need lags behind neighbors, hit $0 in 2021. When Hoosiers suddenly find themselves in a financial emergency, unable to pay for basic needs such as food and rent, state law ensures they can turn to their township trustee to apply for help.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
GREENFIELD, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House site of Wednesday fire

A fire caused heavy damage to Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House on Wednesday. Greenfield Police report that no one was inside and there were no injuries. This is not the Patricia Elmore Center / Day Care. Everyone at the Pat Elmore Center is safe. Apple Street was closed for firefighting...
GREENFIELD, IN
wrtv.com

Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man

CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

UPDATE: Dog dies after IMPD officer finds her dumped in trash

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services says a dog has died after IMPD found it in a dumpster Wednesday. IMPD Southwest District posted on Facebook saying the dog was thrown away in a dumpster — less than a mile from the shelter — and someone called it in to police. The dog's whiskers had also been cut off.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

