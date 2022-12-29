ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With the new year on the horizon, we take a moment to look back and reflect on the artists, curators, and art patrons we’ve lost this year. In 2022, we said goodbye to significant people who helped shape the Texas art world and beyond, including Linda and Ed Blackburn, Nancy Koen, Nancy Brown Negley, Francis Colpitt, and Pedro Rodriguez.
