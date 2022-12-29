ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

3 dead after fall into icy Arizona lake while trying to take photos

By CBS Miami
 2 days ago

A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. Authorities and a family friend said the three were taking photos when the ice gave way and they fell through.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identities of 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and his wife, Haritha Muddana, and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti.

Authorities say deputies in Forest Lakes responded Monday afternoon to reports that three people were missing in Woods Canyon Lake.

Rescuers pulled Haritha Muddana from the water, but she was pronounced dead. The two men were found the next day.

Jon Paxton, a sheriff's office spokesman, told ABC-15 TV in Phoenix that the trio were part of a group of three families who had driven up from their homes in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler. They had wanted to enjoy the outdoors the day after Christmas.

It appeared they "wanted to get some pictures out on the ice," Paxton said.

That's when the three parents fell through.

Family friend Kishore Pittala told CBS affiliate KPHO-TV that he is currently taking care of the Muddanas' two young daughters.

"It is a tough situation, so first thing is we are in shock and we are really worried about the kids," Pittala told the station.

A GoFundMe purported to be for the families has already raised over half a million dollars.

