Local projects funded in $1.7 billion government funding package
Congress passed the $1.7 billion government funding package on Friday, sending it to Biden's desk for his signature. The bill passed with a 225-201 vote. Republican Congressman Ken Calvert voted against the bill, while Democratic Congressman Raul Ruiz voted for it. Statement from Rep. Calvert: “Americans understand that when Congress jams through an omnibus 4,000 The post Local projects funded in $1.7 billion government funding package appeared first on KESQ.
Congress approves $35 million for Northwest Oregon projects
Northwest Oregon will receive $35 million for regional projects as part of a $1.7 trillion spending program approved late last week, U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Beaverton, announced Friday. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to approve the legislations. The 1st Congressional District will receive $35...
California (CalFresh) Food Stamps: When Payments Are Scheduled in January
CalFresh, California's version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on a monthly schedule to...
10 Most Affordable Major Cities for Housing in the US
Housing is typically your biggest expense -- whether you rent or own -- and it's become unaffordable for many in the largest cities in the U.S. In the most expensive city -- San Jose, California --...
Historic strike leaves lasting impact on universities across the nation
College faculty and researchers across the nation could be seeing a big change in the near future due to the largest higher education strike in U.S. history. Tarini Hardikar is a grad student researcher in her fifth year at the University of California, Berkeley. She's also a member of the Student Researchers United bargaining team. She was on strike alongside 48,000 other academic workers in California for six full weeks until an agreement was reached just before Christmas.
Housing Resources and Help for the Homeless
An increase in the number of older adults who are becoming homeless has experts and advocates worried. Without access to consistent care, older adults who don't have a permanent place to stay often experience increases in medical issues and mental health challenges. Many homeless shelters aren't equipped for older people who may not be able to access bunk beds or may need facilities with wheelchair access. And this problem is expected to grow: A 2019 study by university researchers found that the number of people 65 and older who are homeless will nearly triple compared with 2017.
Here Are the 5 Most Expensive US Cities to Rent in Right Now
Living in a big city comes at a price, and when you’re a renter, that cost constantly seems to be going up. You think your monthly payments in Miami are high? Just wait until you hear about the rest of the country. According to new findings from online realtor Zumper, there are five US cities where you can expect to encounter sky-high rents next year. The rental platform based its analysis on existing prices for a one-bedroom apartment, in addition to projected demand for 2023. As it turns out, four out of the top five metro areas are on the East Coast, and as for...
The Salary You Need To Live Comfortably in the 10 Biggest US Cities
The thought of living in a big city often conjures thoughts of high expenses. And while this can often be the case, there are plenty of large U.S. cities where overall costs actually run below the...
Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage
Anti-poverty advocates say there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to increase the federal minimum wage and do more to help struggling families. The post Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
