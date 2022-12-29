I've only been in Michigan, and Kalamazoo for about 9 months now, so my "pregnancy" stage of moving to a new place is pretty well over, and now I've "birthed" a pretty good understanding, and relationship with Kalamazoo and southwest Michigan. (I'm sorry for that awful analogy. As I'm writing this, I'm running on six cups of coffee, and about three hours of sleep, so bear with me...)

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO