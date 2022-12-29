Read full article on original website
Drunk Driver Flies Through the Air, Crashes in Front of Michigan Cop
Whoa. As New Year's Eve approaches, this is a good reminder to us all to never drink and drive... A drunk driving arrest literally landed directly in front of a Lansing, Mich., police officer earlier this month. The Lansing Police Department shared to Facebook this week a dashcam video of...
Kalamazoo Man Listening to Owls, Arrested for Pooping on PT Cruiser, Claims to Bleed ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’
Judging by the headline, you can already guess this story takes a LOT of twists and turns, but trust me... you're gonna want to stick this out because it is a chaotic blend of everything you could ever want in an unhinged, unbelievable journey. And unbelievably, it all happened in...
Dog Sledding Down Main Street? Yup…Must Be in Kalamazoo
Look, we, as a country, tend to make fun of Florida for how they act after a natural disaster. For example, when we see Floridians water skiing or wakeboarding through the streets after a hurricane brought in heavy rain:. Ridiculous, yes. But, this isn't much better!. As seen on Tiktok,...
4 Local Coffee Shops You Can Support Today in Battle Creek
Yesterday, I put together a list of local coffee shops that you can support in the Kalamazoo area:. While I don't make it there often, I wanted to make sure that Battle Creek area coffee shops also get some love. So, here are 4 local Battle Creek area coffee shops you can support today:
New Years Resolutions for A New Kalamazooian in 2023
I've only been in Michigan, and Kalamazoo for about 9 months now, so my "pregnancy" stage of moving to a new place is pretty well over, and now I've "birthed" a pretty good understanding, and relationship with Kalamazoo and southwest Michigan. (I'm sorry for that awful analogy. As I'm writing this, I'm running on six cups of coffee, and about three hours of sleep, so bear with me...)
6 Snowmobile Safety Tips To Bring You Back Home Unscathed
With the recent snow, snowmobiling conditions have been great, for those who enjoy adventuring in the winter chill. Fresh fluffy snow has managed to keep trails in prime condition for traveling the backwoods. As a kid, back in 1968, my dad purchased our first snowmobile as snowmobiling entered its early...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
Saugatuck Brewing Eyeing Early 2023 To Open New Downtown Kalamazoo Location
Seems like it's been WAY more than six months since Saugatuck Brewing closed its location at the old Gonzo's Biggdogg Brewery in Kalamazoo, but that is accurate. They announced plans to move earlier in 2022, and now... FINALLY, we might see the doors open once again at their new spot.
Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78
Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
Jessie James Decker + Eric Decker Are Selling Their Spectacular $10.3 Million Nashville Mansion – See Inside! [Pictures]
Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, are selling their stunning Nashville mansion, and pictures show a lavish property with every upscale amenity one could want. The country singer, lifestyle entrepreneur and reality television personality and her husband, a former NFL player, have listed their 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 13,375-square-foot estate in an especially upscale Music City neighborhood for $10.3 million, which is considerably more than the $4.25 million they paid when they bought the lavish property in 2019.
