Customer shoots, kills tire shop employee he thought was stealing his car, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial...
Wanted Georgia man slapped with 6 more charges after leading officers on 36-mile chase
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga — A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker...
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
Man facing forgery charges in 3 Ga. counties after being accused of stealing mail
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges in three counties after police say he was found with stolen mail. Athens-Clarke County police say they found 38-year-old Jason Charlie Williamson, of Nicholson, at a downtown Athens bank while he was trying to cash a stolen check on Dec. 29.
Police searching for woman in wig they say robbed 2 Gwinnett County banks in 2 days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are searching for a woman wearing a wig they say robbed two banks over the course of two days. Police say the woman, identified as 22-year-old Janae Samantha Fareaux, walked into a Wells Fargo bank on Killian Hill Road in Lilburn on Dec. 14 and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money.
24-year-old Georgia deputy found shot to death in crashed car
ATLANTA — A 24-year-old deputy in Fulton County, Georgia, was found shot to death in a crashed car on Thursday. In a Thursday afternoon news conference, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said they are mourning the loss of the 24-year-old deputy. FCSO confirmed that he was found shot to death in an off-duty incident.
Man turned away from store for escaping cold shot outside, police say
A man turned away from a Family Dollar store while trying to escape the cold was shot as soon as he left the store, according to police.
Gainesville Police say it was “like a scene from Home Alone”
Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.
accesswdun.com
Walmart evacuated after alleged arsonist sets fire in men’s clothing section, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Police are searching for a person they say started a fire inside a northwest Atlanta Walmart on Wednesday night. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan is at the Walmart on Howell Mill Road where Atlanta firefighters say someone intentionally set a fire in the men’s clothing section.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man charged with DUI after hitting Lula woman head-on
A Gainesville man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a serious crash on Ga. 52 near Breezy Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Joseph Lance, 53, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Lance was driving west on Ga. 52 in a 2012 Ford F250 while Samantha Wade, 34 of Lula, was traveling east on Ga. 52 in a 2016 Toyota Highlander.
WRDW-TV
Bust by Wrens police yields nearly 12 pounds of pot, pair of guns
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic stop led to an arrest and the discovery of nearly 12 pounds of marijuana, according to police. It happened just after 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wrens Police Department. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk operated by...
Police: 2 boys fall through ice on frozen Kennesaw lake, rushed to hospital
KENNESAW, Ga. — Two boys playing on a frozen lake in Kennesaw fell through the ice Wednesday night, police confirmed. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake off of Ellison Lakes Drive where police told her a pair of boys were playing on the ice.
accesswdun.com
Authorities seeking Hall County shoplifting suspects
The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of suspects in a shoplifting at a Gainesville store. In a social media post, the sheriff's office said a man and a woman seen on surveillance video are suspected of stealing merchandise from a Family Dollar store on Mountain View Road on December 14.
pickensprogress.com
Massive meth bust in Talking Rock, four arrests made
On December 14, 2022, Agent’s with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), assisted by the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Talonah Street in Talking Rock, after investigating a complaint into the distribution of Methamphetamine in the area. The individual arrested are listed below along with their corresponding charges:
Boy, 16, dead after falling into partially frozen Kennesaw lake
A 16-year-old who walked with his friends on thin ice over a Cobb County subdivision’s lake suffered a deadly plunge when he and another boy broke through the surface Wednesday evening.
WRDW-TV
Teen dies 1 after falling into frozen lake in Kennesaw
KENNESAW, Ga. - A teenager is dead and another was hospitalized after they fell through Kennesaw Lake while playing on the ice Wednesday night. Four first responders were also treated for extensive cold exposure during the rescue operation. Police were able to pull one of the boys from the water.
2 inmates found dead inside DeKalb County Jail in 24 hours, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to look into deaths at the DeKalb County Jail after two men were found dead within 24 hours of each other. DeKalb County deputies say Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, from Lithonia, was found unresponsive in his cell...
Man & toddler killed in fiery I-20 crash with tractor-trailer on Christmas Day
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer that killed a man and a young girl on Christmas Day.
