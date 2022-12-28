ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old

ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gainesville Police say it was “like a scene from Home Alone”

Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Police searching for suspect in two bank robberies

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday afternoon it was searching for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the county just a day apart. According to a press release from the agency, Janae Samantha Fareaux, 22, is accused of first entering the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Rd. in Lilburn on Dec. 14. Fareaux allegedly demanded to go to the vault but left without getting any money.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man charged with DUI after hitting Lula woman head-on

A Gainesville man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a serious crash on Ga. 52 near Breezy Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Joseph Lance, 53, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Lance was driving west on Ga. 52 in a 2012 Ford F250 while Samantha Wade, 34 of Lula, was traveling east on Ga. 52 in a 2016 Toyota Highlander.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Bust by Wrens police yields nearly 12 pounds of pot, pair of guns

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic stop led to an arrest and the discovery of nearly 12 pounds of marijuana, according to police. It happened just after 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wrens Police Department. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk operated by...
WRENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities seeking Hall County shoplifting suspects

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of suspects in a shoplifting at a Gainesville store. In a social media post, the sheriff's office said a man and a woman seen on surveillance video are suspected of stealing merchandise from a Family Dollar store on Mountain View Road on December 14.
HALL COUNTY, GA
pickensprogress.com

Massive meth bust in Talking Rock, four arrests made

On December 14, 2022, Agent’s with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), assisted by the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Talonah Street in Talking Rock, after investigating a complaint into the distribution of Methamphetamine in the area. The individual arrested are listed below along with their corresponding charges:
TALKING ROCK, GA
WRDW-TV

Teen dies 1 after falling into frozen lake in Kennesaw

KENNESAW, Ga. - A teenager is dead and another was hospitalized after they fell through Kennesaw Lake while playing on the ice Wednesday night. Four first responders were also treated for extensive cold exposure during the rescue operation. Police were able to pull one of the boys from the water.
KENNESAW, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy