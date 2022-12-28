Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO