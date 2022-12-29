ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

Traffic light outage impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say an issue with traffic lights is impacting traffic on Thursday afternoon. Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hungry Neck Boulevard and Venning Road. Police say motorists should avoid the area until the lights are fixed.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Water main break impacting traffic in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. According to CPD, units were on scene shortly after 8:00 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

New temporary housing causing concern for some Summerville residents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — For years, the Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) in Summerville has been offering shelter to people in need along Central Avenue. Recently, the shelter began looking to expand its services. "We found this piece of property, I don’t have an exact address, but it’s on...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
crbjbizwire.com

AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms Team Grows with Addition of Margaret Burns

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — Margaret Burns has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms office at 1400-G Palm Boulevard. Burns completed a bachelor of arts at Columbia College and trained at the Buckley School of Public Speaking. After finishing her education in the Midlands of South Carolina, the coastal air and saltwater drew her to the Lowcountry.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
live5news.com

SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant PD to conduct traffic checkpoints

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department will conduct several traffic checkpoints on December 30 to combat unsafe driving. At least three locations were chosen for checkpoints based on yearly DUI analysis, including repeat bar offenders and the number of DUI collisions. A checkpoint on Ben Sawyer Boulevard will be active between […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Officials called to pickup v. building crash in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Summerville were called to a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night. Officers with the Summerville Police Department and crews with the Summerville Fire Department were called to the crash just before 6:30 p.m. A Live 5 News reporter is on scene. Where a...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Man wounded in stabbing at James Island bar

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. Deputies responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to the The Hideout Bar & Grill on Folly Road, where they found a victim who was bleeding from the neck, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
islandeyenews.com

Charleston Harbor Now Can Handle Largest Ships

Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet, which means the largest ships can access South Carolina Ports’ terminals at any time and any tide. Gov. Henry McMaster, other state leaders, members of Congress, project partners, business and maritime community leaders and SC Ports officials recently gathered to mark the successful completion of the project. “It is a truly historical moment to be celebrating this monumental achievement. Charleston Harbor has been deepened to 52 feet,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. “With the deepest harbor on the East Coast, we can efficiently work mega container ships at any tide. This investment will bring economic success to South Carolina for generations to come.” South Carolina Ports and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, partnered on the Charleston Harbor deepening project, which cost the state and federal government around $580 million. The work got underway in 2018, thanks to $300 million the state set aside in 2012, followed by several infusions of federal funding. In 2019, Congress appropriated $138 million for the project, funding it to completion. The Army Corps awarded five dredging contracts – three to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, LLC, one to Norfolk Dredging Company and one to Marinex Construction, Inc. – and the work was completed in four years.
CHARLESTON, SC
lafamilytravel.com

Folly Beach Hotels: Oceanfront Options

Folly Beach is a quiet and quirky beachgoer’s paradise. Known as the “Edge of America” (a name coined long ago by two surf shop owners), this South Carolina town is one of the closest beaches to historic Charleston, and it has been a hidden getaway for decades. A prime spot for surfing, seashell hunting, and wildlife watching, Folly Beach is the perfect location for families who want an affordable beach vacation on the East coast of the United States.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Driver dies after colliding with tree in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree along Highway 402 in Berkeley County. The crash happened near Three Mile Road on Wednesday evening around 7:40 p.m., according to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue. First responders found one vehicle had suffered heavy damage after crashing into a tree. Officials said the […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Coastal Observer

New building codes take stricter standards beyond the beachfront

New building codes that local governments must adopt by Jan. 1 will extend the construction standards required along the beachfront to be used for buildings farther inland, raising costs and making existing structures nonconforming, officials say. “This will greatly impact businesses along Business 17 in Murrells Inlet. It will render...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

K9 deployed after man attempts to run from traffic stop, crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after running from police before crashing into a power pole, fleeing on foot and being apprehended by a police K9 unit. Quantez Tyre Guest was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest, jail records show.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Man airlifted after Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) responded Wednesday evening to a rollover wreck with entrapment on Cottageville Highway. According to CCFR, the driver on a Honda Accord was traveling southbound near Phillips Road when he veered off the road into a ditch, struck a driveway culvert, and flipped the vehicle four times.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy