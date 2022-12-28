Read full article on original website
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans
As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
Report: Josh Dobbs to make first NFL start with Titans
Just over a week after signing with the Tennessee Titans, former University of Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs will reportedly make his first NFL start on Thursday.
When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest
The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host an wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Panthers' division title hopes dashed in 30-24 loss to Bucs
The Carolina Panthers came into Sunday's game against Tampa Bay controlling their own destiny, but a 30-24 loss ended the Panthers' NFC South title hopes
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Titans will make NFL history if they secure playoff spot
The Tennessee Titans’ season all comes down to one game in Week 18 against their division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, something that was unimaginable just a month ago. The Titans entered the month of December off a close loss to the Cincinnati Bengals but were still 7-4 and in complete control of the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Jaguars were 4-7 and just trying to hang around.
Tennessee Titans show promise in Joshua Dobbs' debut, still lose sixth straight vs. Cowboys
Joshua Dobbs gave the Tennessee Titans more than they'd been getting at quarterback, but that still wasn't enough to end the losing streak. The Titans lost 27-13 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Nissan Stadium, their sixth straight loss. This sets the Titans (7-9) up for a win-or-go-home regular-season finale next weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC division title at stake.
Calais Campbell, David Ojabo Inactive for Ravens
Ravens and Steelers name inactive players.
Week 17 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
Last week it was a clean sweep as all seven experts picked the Jaguars, who defeated the New York Jets 19-3 on Thursday night football. It was the third time this season all seven of us had the same pick, and we're 2-1 in those endeavors. All of us picked the Chiefs in...
Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear
The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in... The post Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jim Nantz made big Commanders mistake during broadcast
Jim Nantz had a major fumble during Sunday’s coverage of the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings game. The longtime CBS play-by-play announcer Nantz was discussing the NFC playoff implications of the game with broadcast partner Tony Romo. Nantz noted that the Washington Commanders had lost earlier in the day (to the Cleveland Browns) … but mistakenly... The post Jim Nantz made big Commanders mistake during broadcast appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Gloat: Cowboys grab 12th victory of season against overmatched Titans
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys earned their 12th win of the season with a 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. After picking off one of the top teams in the league last week, the Cowboys could’ve had a let down against a team playing with several of their starters out.
Mike Vrabel Asked About Titans Starting Quarterback After Cowboys Loss
The Tennessee Titans got a chance to evaluate third-string quarterback Joshua Dobbs in last night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys and Dobbs looked decent in stretches. After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel was left in a tough spot. Speaking to the media after the game, Vrabel was non-committal over...
Jaguars rule all 6 questionable players active vs. Texans
All six players who were listed as questionable in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ final injury report of Week 17 are active for a road game against the Houston Texans. That includes 2022 No. 1 pick Travon Walker, who missed the last two weeks due to an ankle sprain. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was also listed as questionable due to a toe sprain, but there wasn’t much doubt about his status Sunday.
