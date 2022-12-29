ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Steeler Joshua Dobbs expected to start for Titans on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday.Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.The Titans (7-8) already had declared Tannehill out Wednesday for Thursday night's game with the Dallas Cowboys. For Tannehill to have a chance to play again this season, Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear

The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

One wild nugget about Josh Dobbs starting for the Titans against the Cowboys

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs will start for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be Dobbs’ first career regular season NFL start. Dobbs is getting the start due to Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury and, presumably, the ineffectiveness of rookie Malik...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans inactives for Week 17

The Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys have released their lists of inactives ahead of their Week 17 matchup on “Thursday Night Football” at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Thursday night, the Titans ruled out a total of eight players in Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Amani Hooker, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, Dylan Cole and Josh Thompson.
NASHVILLE, TN
chatsports.com

Former Browns QB to start for Titans tonight

The story of the Cleveland Browns season has been all about quarterbacks. Starting back to the end of last year and the beginning of this offseason, the Browns have kept quarterbacks at the center of attention. In a round about way, the story of Cleveland (ex)quarterbacks continues all the way...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy