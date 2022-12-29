Read full article on original website
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Former Steeler Joshua Dobbs expected to start for Titans on Thursday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday.Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.The Titans (7-8) already had declared Tannehill out Wednesday for Thursday night's game with the Dallas Cowboys. For Tannehill to have a chance to play again this season, Tennessee...
Titans' Teair Tart takes a spill trying to celebrate fumble vs. Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans got some much-needed help from their defense in the second quarter of their Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys, courtesy of defensive lineman Teair Tart. With the Titans down 10-0 and the Cowboys at midfield, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a messy exchange with his center,...
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
Titans vs. Cowboys predictions: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
All week we’re been wondering if the Tennessee Titans would sit key players who are the least bit banged-up for the Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys since it has no impact on the AFC South. Well, we got our answer on Wednesday with the Titans listing several...
Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear
The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
atozsports.com
One wild nugget about Josh Dobbs starting for the Titans against the Cowboys
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs will start for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be Dobbs’ first career regular season NFL start. Dobbs is getting the start due to Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury and, presumably, the ineffectiveness of rookie Malik...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans inactives for Week 17
The Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys have released their lists of inactives ahead of their Week 17 matchup on “Thursday Night Football” at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Thursday night, the Titans ruled out a total of eight players in Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Amani Hooker, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, Dylan Cole and Josh Thompson.
After a six consecutive loss, Tennessee Titans improbable season-long trend continues
The Titans are hoping to win the AFC South division for a third consecutive season. They've had a rough go as of late and lost six in a row, but one stat stands out.
Mike Vrabel Asked About Titans Starting Quarterback After Cowboys Loss
The Tennessee Titans got a chance to evaluate third-string quarterback Joshua Dobbs in last night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys and Dobbs looked decent in stretches. After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel was left in a tough spot. Speaking to the media after the game, Vrabel was non-committal over...
chatsports.com
Former Browns QB to start for Titans tonight
The story of the Cleveland Browns season has been all about quarterbacks. Starting back to the end of last year and the beginning of this offseason, the Browns have kept quarterbacks at the center of attention. In a round about way, the story of Cleveland (ex)quarterbacks continues all the way...
