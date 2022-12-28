Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRMS Radio
City of Camdenton Likely to Cut Ties With Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group
The City of Camdenton could soon be cutting ties with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. That’s according to information expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday. In a report to the board, it’s noted that LANEG (lah-neg) did not keep records for activities within individual cities and, upon further review, was responsible for only one drug-related case within the city over the past year.
The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it
Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
lakeexpo.com
Steve Berry (June 10, 1931 - December 27, 2022)
John Francis Berry, better known as “Steve,” to friends and family, passed away at his Linn Creek, Missouri, home on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 91. He was born June 10, 1931, in Manchester, England, the eldest child of Mary Lilian (Lyons) and Frank Berry. He pursued an apprenticeship as an electrical engineer prior to entering the Royal Air Force, in which he served from 1952 to 1955.
kwos.com
Ashcroft is confident in Boone County’s clerk regarding Columbia school board filing
Missouri’s secretary of state is closely monitoring the controversy involving this week’s attempt by outgoing State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) to file for Columbia’s school board. Basye tried to file on Tuesday at the Aslin building, but it was a district holiday and the offices were closed....
lakeexpo.com
Lake Ozark To Appoint A New Police Chief
The Lake Ozark Board of Alderman are holding a special meeting to appoint a new police chief for the city. Jeffrey Christiansen, formerly of the Linn Creek police, will be inducted as the new Lake Ozark Chief of Police at a special meeting scheduled for at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5.
lakeexpo.com
Lloyd "Al" Belcher (April 2, 1941 - December 25, 2022)
Lloyd “Al” Belcher (81) passed away peacefully in his home in Eldon, Missouri on Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born in Wolf Lake, Illinois on 4/2/1941. He was survived by his wife, Carol Belcher and loved by many children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity.
lakeexpo.com
Janet Lee (Eckhoff) Hunnius (August 25, 1943 - December 27, 2022)
Janet Lee (Eckhoff) Hunnius of Camdenton, Missouri passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in Camdenton, Missouri with her husband Fred by her side. Janet was born in St. Louis, Missouri to William Henry Eckhoff and Ruth Lee (Petersen) Eckhoff on August 25, 1943. She was raised in St. Louis and went to Southwest High School. She married her sweetheart Fred Louis Hunnius on June 5, 1965. They had three children: Kathleen, Charles, and Brian.
A look back at 2022 in Mid-Missouri
Here is a look at some of the top stories of 2022, as chosen by the ABC 17 News staff: The post A look back at 2022 in Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
James Daniel Evans (October 8, 1972 - December 23, 2022)
James Daniel Evans, age 50, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away from an extended low blood sugar reaction for an extended time, due to Juvenile Diabetes, type 1 on December 23, 2022 in Capital Region Medical Center. He was born October 8, 1972 at Still Hospital in Jefferson City, Missouri to David Myron and Ella Mae (Fry) Evans.
lakeexpo.com
Edna Eveline McGinnis (December 23, 1933 - December 28, 2022)
Edna Eveline McGinnis, age 89, of Barnett, passed away December 28, 2022, at The Springs of Mooresville in Mooresville, Indiana. She was born December 23, 1933, in Versailles, daughter of the late Murrell and Margaret (Wood) Shockley. On January 30, 1951, in Barnett, she was united in marriage to Oscar...
KYTV
OZARKS UNSOLVED: Where is Donnie Erwin? The case of a missing Camden County man
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Donald Erwin disappeared nine years ago. The case rocked the community. Donnie Erwin, 59, is an army veteran. Due to some health complications, he only had one leg, making him recognizable. On December 29, 2013, Donnie asked his wife for a gift card to go buy some cigarettes. He left in his 2002 Silver Hyundai Elantra and never returned. That car is missing.
lakeexpo.com
Linda Sue Atkinson (April 10, 1949 - December 21, 2022)
Linda Sue Atkinson, age 73, of Stover, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her home. She was born April 10, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri, a daughter of George Ray and Katie Belle (Burrow) Moore. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Eugene Atkinson in Arkansas. They shared...
Two Warsaw Women Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Warsaw women were injured in a two-car crash that occurred at Highway 65 and Route V on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 93-year-old Dorthy J. Schneider of Sedalia, failed to stop at a stop sign on Route V and struck a northbound 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by 60-year-old Wanda E. Jones of Warsaw.
What’s the Strangest Hidden Missouri Attraction? Meet Boathenge
What's the true definition of a hidden attraction? When you have an attraction in a state where someone was born yet they know nothing about it. That's the case with Boathenge, truly the strangest hidden attraction in Missouri that I've never heard of. Congrats to Only In Your State for...
New Year’s Eve fire at Golden Corral
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Just after 10 p.m. New Year's Eve, Columbia Fire crews were called to a fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane. Multiple crews were on the scene for over half an hour after the call, fighting flames and dark smoke from the restaurant's roof. ABC 17 News crews on the scene said The post New Year’s Eve fire at Golden Corral appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked an unusual crash scene Friday morning when a semi-truck hauling pigs overturned on a Miller County road. The post Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Redesign Your Home For Less At Slumberland In Osage Beach!
Time to take advantage of Slumberland in Osage Beach Deep Discounts! Save up to 80% Off Home, Sleep, & Decor throughout the store! Shop Local and Bring Happy Home!
Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man faces multiple DWI charges following a Monday crash that led to the death of a woman in Camden County. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A $150,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A The post Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Few Details Known After High-Speed Pursuit Through Parts of Lake Area
Few details are being released at this time after a high-speed pursuit which apparently started Thursday night in Osage Beach. What is known is that the suspect vehicle led authorities including Miller County and the highway patrol along eastbound-54 towards Cole County with speeds reportedly reaching 100-plus miles-per-hour. It’s not...
Comments / 0