ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMS Radio

City of Camdenton Likely to Cut Ties With Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group

The City of Camdenton could soon be cutting ties with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. That’s according to information expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday. In a report to the board, it’s noted that LANEG (lah-neg) did not keep records for activities within individual cities and, upon further review, was responsible for only one drug-related case within the city over the past year.
CAMDENTON, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it

Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
WARSAW, MO
lakeexpo.com

Steve Berry (June 10, 1931 - December 27, 2022)

John Francis Berry, better known as “Steve,” to friends and family, passed away at his Linn Creek, Missouri, home on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 91. He was born June 10, 1931, in Manchester, England, the eldest child of Mary Lilian (Lyons) and Frank Berry. He pursued an apprenticeship as an electrical engineer prior to entering the Royal Air Force, in which he served from 1952 to 1955.
LINN CREEK, MO
lakeexpo.com

Lake Ozark To Appoint A New Police Chief

The Lake Ozark Board of Alderman are holding a special meeting to appoint a new police chief for the city. Jeffrey Christiansen, formerly of the Linn Creek police, will be inducted as the new Lake Ozark Chief of Police at a special meeting scheduled for at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5.
LAKE OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

Lloyd "Al" Belcher (April 2, 1941 - December 25, 2022)

Lloyd “Al” Belcher (81) passed away peacefully in his home in Eldon, Missouri on Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born in Wolf Lake, Illinois on 4/2/1941. He was survived by his wife, Carol Belcher and loved by many children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity.
ELDON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Janet Lee (Eckhoff) Hunnius (August 25, 1943 - December 27, 2022)

Janet Lee (Eckhoff) Hunnius of Camdenton, Missouri passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in Camdenton, Missouri with her husband Fred by her side. Janet was born in St. Louis, Missouri to William Henry Eckhoff and Ruth Lee (Petersen) Eckhoff on August 25, 1943. She was raised in St. Louis and went to Southwest High School. She married her sweetheart Fred Louis Hunnius on June 5, 1965. They had three children: Kathleen, Charles, and Brian.
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

James Daniel Evans (October 8, 1972 - December 23, 2022)

James Daniel Evans, age 50, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away from an extended low blood sugar reaction for an extended time, due to Juvenile Diabetes, type 1 on December 23, 2022 in Capital Region Medical Center. He was born October 8, 1972 at Still Hospital in Jefferson City, Missouri to David Myron and Ella Mae (Fry) Evans.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Edna Eveline McGinnis (December 23, 1933 - December 28, 2022)

Edna Eveline McGinnis, age 89, of Barnett, passed away December 28, 2022, at The Springs of Mooresville in Mooresville, Indiana. She was born December 23, 1933, in Versailles, daughter of the late Murrell and Margaret (Wood) Shockley. On January 30, 1951, in Barnett, she was united in marriage to Oscar...
BARNETT, MO
KYTV

OZARKS UNSOLVED: Where is Donnie Erwin? The case of a missing Camden County man

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Donald Erwin disappeared nine years ago. The case rocked the community. Donnie Erwin, 59, is an army veteran. Due to some health complications, he only had one leg, making him recognizable. On December 29, 2013, Donnie asked his wife for a gift card to go buy some cigarettes. He left in his 2002 Silver Hyundai Elantra and never returned. That car is missing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Linda Sue Atkinson (April 10, 1949 - December 21, 2022)

Linda Sue Atkinson, age 73, of Stover, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her home. She was born April 10, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri, a daughter of George Ray and Katie Belle (Burrow) Moore. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Eugene Atkinson in Arkansas. They shared...
STOVER, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Warsaw Women Injured in Pettis County Crash

Two Warsaw women were injured in a two-car crash that occurred at Highway 65 and Route V on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 93-year-old Dorthy J. Schneider of Sedalia, failed to stop at a stop sign on Route V and struck a northbound 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by 60-year-old Wanda E. Jones of Warsaw.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New Year’s Eve fire at Golden Corral

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Just after 10 p.m. New Year's Eve, Columbia Fire crews were called to a fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane. Multiple crews were on the scene for over half an hour after the call, fighting flames and dark smoke from the restaurant's roof.  ABC 17 News crews on the scene said The post New Year’s Eve fire at Golden Corral appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase

(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man faces multiple DWI charges following a Monday crash that led to the death of a woman in Camden County. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A $150,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A The post Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Few Details Known After High-Speed Pursuit Through Parts of Lake Area

Few details are being released at this time after a high-speed pursuit which apparently started Thursday night in Osage Beach. What is known is that the suspect vehicle led authorities including Miller County and the highway patrol along eastbound-54 towards Cole County with speeds reportedly reaching 100-plus miles-per-hour. It’s not...
OSAGE BEACH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy