gojacks.com
SDSU WOMEN TAKE ON ST. THOMAS SATURDAY
Television - Stream TommieSports.com/Watch. South Dakota State takes on St. Thomas in Summit League action at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Jackrabbits are 10-5 on the year with a 3-0 Summit mark following a victory at Western Illinois Thursday night. SDSU is 1-2 on the road this year.
gojacks.com
JACKS STAY UNBEATEN IN SUMMIT ACTION
MACOMB, Ill. - The South Dakota State women's basketball team moved to 3-0 in Summit League action Thursday night by way of an 85-63 win over Western Illinois at Western Hall. Paiton Burckhard's season-high 19 points led a trio of Jacks in double figures. The senior was 7-of-13 on the night and also tallied eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.
gojacks.com
MAYO, SDSU STAVES OFF WESTERN ILLINOIS
BROOKINGS, S.D. – Sophomore Zeke Mayo scored 15 points in the final five minutes of play to help propel South Dakota State to a 71-64 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday, Dec. 29, in Summit League men's basketball at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits led by as many as 13...
