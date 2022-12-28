MACOMB, Ill. - The South Dakota State women's basketball team moved to 3-0 in Summit League action Thursday night by way of an 85-63 win over Western Illinois at Western Hall. Paiton Burckhard's season-high 19 points led a trio of Jacks in double figures. The senior was 7-of-13 on the night and also tallied eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.

MACOMB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO