Read full article on original website
Related
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Franklin News Post
At Virginia Tech, sesquicentennial includes a look ahead
In Blacksburg and beyond, Virginia Tech is poised to expand its history another 150 years, according to university plans and the leadership behind that vision. A yearlong celebration of Virginia Tech’s sesquicentennial anniversary ended last week, with diplomas bestowed to the almost 3,000-person graduating class of fall 2022. Since...
Franklin News Post
Youngkin calls for stepped up economic development efforts
RICHMOND — A 40-plus-step plan to boost Virginia’s economic development includes Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s call for a tighter focus on target industries to woo and to retain, as well as a new fund to finance transportation projects. The governor’s economic development strategy released Thursday said a recent...
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for December 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post.
Franklin News Post
Compensation study confirms FCPS teachers underpaid
Franklin County Public Schools’ long-awaited pay study confirms that the division’s teachers are underpaid. In October 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. Kristen Gilley, Evergreen Solutions senior consultant, presented the study’s preliminary findings at the Nov. 14 county School Board meeting. “We...
Franklin News Post
Thomas Dale stymies second-half rallies to conquer Eagles
Keyode Rogers' job-related return to Franklin County during the Holidays has turned into a successful sojourn. In each of the last two years, Rogers, a former Eagles head boys basketball coach, has led Thomas Dale to triumphs over Franklin County from the visiting team's bench inside Samuel M. Hawkins Central-Gymnasium.
Franklin News Post
What you missed this week in notable Rocky Mount crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Franklin News Post.
Franklin News Post
Henry County woman gets probation for participating in U.S. Capitol riot
A Henry County woman was sentenced in federal court to serve two years of probation for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Jamie L. Ferguson pleaded guilty in July after admitting to joining hundreds of Donald Trump supporters in storming the U.S. Capitol over what he called a stolen election.
Franklin News Post
Eagles' season resumes in McDonald's Classic
Franklin County's boys varsity basketball seeks to claim victories eight and nine before the end of the 2022 calendar year when the Eagles face Thomas Dale and Cosby in consecutive games set for Wednesday and Thursday at Samuel M. Hawkins Gymnasium. The Eagles (7-1) face the Knights at 6:45 p.m....
Comments / 0