FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect wanted after 'ongoing argument' ends in deadly shooting, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a deadly New Year's Day shooting in Fort Worth. Officers tell WFAA that the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Barclay Avenue. Records show they got a call shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. When police...
dfwscanner.net
Carjacker shot at north Dallas shopping center
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Inwood Village shopping center. At around 6:30pm Friday evening, Dallas police officers were dispatched to a shooting near the Trader Joe’s at 5550 W. Lovers Lane. Authorities say a suspect was shot by a bystander...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano PD Investigates Vandalism of Homes, Cars With Racial Slurs
Plano police are investigating a possible hate crime after racial slurs were spray-painted on multiple homes and vehicles. Neighbors hope video captured from a camera outside one of the homes can lead detectives to an arrest. Stephanie Cruz says she awoke in the predawn hours Thursday to find the door...
Authorities search for suspect after Emerald Street homicide
Authorities are searching for the suspect and a woman connected to a Friday night homicide on Emerald Street in Dallas. Police said the suspect fled the scene with a woman.
fox4news.com
Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire
DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
Fatal accident in Coppell leaves 2 dead, suspect arrested
COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A person has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident that left two people dead, Coppell police announced Friday.On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., Coppell police and firefighters responded to reports about a major vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bethel Rd. ad South Freeport Pkwy.Detectives found that a person driving a maroon Honda Accord was speeding northbound on Freeport Pkwy and ran a red light, slamming into a silver BMW sedan going east on Bethel.The driver of the Honda was identified as Selvin Cuyuch, 20, of Dallas. Police believe they were fleeing from another accident on I-635 that took place just before this. Cuyuch has since been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter.Five people were in the silver BMW when the accident happened. Two of them, a 41-year-old woman from California and a 69-year-old woman from Plano, have been confirmed deceased.The other three occupants - who have not been publicly identified - were taken to the hospital and are last known to be in stable condition.Police are continuing their investigation but said that they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
fox4news.com
Suspect charged in fatal shooting at Kennedale car wash taken into custody
KENNEDALE, Texas - The U.S. Marshals Office said a 19-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Kennedale car wash earlier this year has been taken into custody. Emmanuel Bear had an arrest warrant issued for capital murder for the shooting death of an 18-year-old that happened on...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 9500 Scyene Road
On December 28, 2022, at about 5:05 p.m., officers responded to the 9500 block of Scyene Road regarding a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined that six adults were shot at the location. The six adults injured are males ages 17, 20, 22, 28, 37, and 55. All six were taken to local hospitals. At last check, one person was in critical condition and five were in stable condition. The suspects in the shooting are described as three black men, in a white vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation that will be documented on case number 231171-2022. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Barger at 214-671-4264 or justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.
fox4news.com
Shooting in Deep Ellum leaves two people seriously hurt
DALLAS - Dallas police said two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Saturday morning. Police believe a fight broke out between two groups of men just before 2 a.m. in the area of Main Street and North Crowdus Street. One of...
dallasexpress.com
Three Gunmen Shoot Six in East Dallas
Police said six people were injured Wednesday in a Southeast Dallas shooting in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood. The armed attack occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center around 5 p.m. on the 9500 block of Scyene Road near its intersection with St. Augustine Road. The victims’ names have...
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.
Man jailed in Dallas robbery and murder, a second suspect still on the run
Dallas police are holding the man they’ve been looking for since August when a man was murdered inside a Red Bird neighborhood apartment. A woman told police that two men burst in the morning of August 26th,
dallasexpress.com
Two Men Arrested for Theft of Baby Jesus
A stolen figure of the baby Jesus was returned last week, and Fort Worth Police have now arrested two men in connection with the theft of the Nativity scene item. Martin Worden, 33, and Juan Meave, 39, were arrested and charged with theft of property, $100-$750, police said. The doll...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
6 Wounded in Pleasant Grove Shooting
Six men were recovering Thursday from gunshot wounds received Wednesday afternoon in Dallas. It happened in broad daylight shortly after 5 p.m. at a strip shopping center on Scyene Road at St. Augustine Road in Pleasant Grove. Police said the victims were ages 17, 20, 22, 28, 37 and 55....
dallasexpress.com
Man Found Dead in Car in East Dallas
The Dallas Police Department (DPD) found a dead body inside a car in East Dallas Monday night. DPD said the body was discovered by neighbors from nearby Ferguson Road and Kingswood Drive, who called 911. They reportedly saw a body slumped inside a black Mercedes. Police said the victim was...
dallasexpress.com
Police Ask to Celebrate New Year’s Safely
With 2023 rapidly approaching, many people around the country are scrambling to purchase party supplies to celebrate. However, not all party favors or ways of ringing in the New Year are legal or safe. As such, the Dallas Police Department has put out the following PSA for residents in the...
fox4news.com
One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
White Settlement police ID man who entered Academy restroom where girl was found unconscious
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement police have identified the man caught on video walking in and out of an Academy Sports restroom where a teen girl was found unconscious last week.At 7:28 p.m. Dec. 22, White Settlement police responded to a medical call at the sporting-goods store located at 1701 S. Cherry Lane, after a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in the women's restroom.A relative found the teen in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her. Police said the relative began yelling at the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store.His...
Denton man arrested for 68th time since 1997
Denton police arrested a 50-year-old Christmas morning for threatening to shoot an employee at a QuikTrip on University Drive. It’s the 68th time he’s been arrested since 1997.
East Dallas murder victim identified, the killer is still on the run
A murder victim has now been identified as Dallas police look for the killer who left Hector Ruvalcaba to die in a car parked on Kingwood Drive near Ferguson Road in east Dallas Monday night.
