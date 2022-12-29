Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Related
2 taken to HCMC following crash on Lake Street
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two drivers were taken to Hennepin Healthcare following a crash that happened before the turn of the new year.The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of Lake Street East.Police say that both drivers were taken to the hospital following the crash. One had injuries that were categorized as life-threatening, while the other's were not considered life-threatening.Few other details were immediately available.
Plymouth man, 26, identified as victim of shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium
The man who died after being found with gunshot wounds near U.S. Bank Stadium has been identified. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that Jeremy Ellis, 26, of Plymouth, died from multiple gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. Friday. Minneapolis police say Ellis was found injured in a running...
Man injured in shooting along Nicollet near downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening.The incident happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 16th Street. Police say that he was walking in the area when shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle.The man ran to 15th after being struck.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police did not indicate where the man's injuries were, but said he was expected to recover.The incident remains under investigation.
willmarradio.com
Stolen car with baby inside originated in Alexandria
(Minneapolis MN) Police are still investigating the discovery of a six-month-old boy suffering from hypothermia inside an abandoned car in south Minneapolis. Officers took the baby to H-C-M-C and said his condition was not life-threatening. Mark Anthony reports the vehicle is connected to Douglas County in west central Minnesota. Authorities say the car was stolen on Monday in Alexandria while the keys were inside. A 60-year-old woman who lives in in Nelson reportedly owns the vehicle. Authorities do know the baby and mother's identities. However, they haven't said how the baby ended up in the vehicle or in the Twin Cities.
1 dead, 1 critical following snowmobile crash near Cambridge
A man was killed and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when they were involved in a snowmobile crash near Cambridge early New Year's Day morning. The crash was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, with deputies arriving to the 2500 block of Paradise Trail NW to find two victims after the driver of the snowmobile struck a tree.
fox9.com
Bloomington family steps up to help the homeless in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There is an ever-present need to help people without a place to call home, especially on cold winter nights. In the Twin Cities, a Bloomington family has made that their personal mission, especially after the recent closures of several homeless encampments. "They didn’t wake up and...
fox9.com
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Police clear homeless encampment
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A homeless encampment in northeast Minneapolis has been shut down. City officials cleared the camp near the Quarry shopping center this morning, despite backlash from advocates who argued people living there need more time to figure out their next move. In a statement on Wednesday, a city spokesperson said all residents were offered support and shelter and given a weeks notice to relocate.
Man dies in overnight snowmobile crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, a man on a snowmobile lost his life.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The Sheriff's Office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile.The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries.
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
fox9.com
Man dies after shooting at New Year's after-hours party in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died at the hospital hours after a shooting that followed a New Year's party in Minneapolis. Officers were called out around 3:40 a.m. for a reported shooting in the area of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North, just off I-94 in the Webber-Camden neighborhood. According to police, at that spot, they found a man in his 20s shot inside a vehicle.
MPD: Man found suffering from gunshot inside vehicle, later dies
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man in his 20s died and another man was injured in a shooting overnight.According to police, officers responded to multiple reports of shootings early Sunday morning. At 3:40 a.m., officers responded to 42nd and Lyndale avenues north where they found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds seated in a vehicle. MORE NEWS: Man shot dead near HCMC ID'd as Jeremy Ellis; MPD arrests suspectPolice said the man was being taken to the hospital. Officers provided aid until an ambulance arrived. The man later died at the hospital. The shooting...
Emergency responders find hypothermic baby in stolen car
MINNEAPOLIS — Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car.Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis about 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday, the Star Tribune reported. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He was not in a car seat and was not dressed for the cold, according to police.Emergency responders took the crying baby to the Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for hypothermia. Police said his condition was not life-threatening.The car was stolen on Monday in Alexandria, Minnesota, about 130 miles northwest of the Twin Cities, while the keys were inside, according to police. A 60-year-old woman who lives just outside of Alexandria in the town of Nelson owns the car.Police said investigators know the baby and mother's identities but haven't said how the baby ended up in the car.
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme
LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
Four now charged in Mall of America killing; one suspected gunman at-large
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. One of two suspected gunmen accused in the killing of a 19-year-old St. Paul man inside Mall of America last week is at-large, according to court documents filed Thursday.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis man charged with Mall of America murder
(Bloomington, MN) -- 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright from Minneapolis is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault, and two 17-year-olds face riot charges in connection with last week's fatal shooting inside the Nordstrom department store at the Mall of America. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges indicates all five suspects will ultimately be charged on suspicion of second-degree murder but says some of them are not cooperating with the investigation and that's why two have not yet been charged. And Hodges says "we expect additional arrests... in the near future." Surveillance video shows the suspects pursuing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of Saint Paul through the store. The criminal complaint alleges Adams-Wright and another teen fired shots at Hudson, who was hit eight times and died at the scene in the men's clothing department. Police say it was the result of a dispute between two groups of young men.
Deadly MOA shooting: TaeShawn Adams-Wright, 18, Lavon Longstreet, 17, charged with murder
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Charges have now been filed against four people in a fatal shooting that prompted a lockdown at Mall of America last week.On Thursday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged 18-year-old TaeShawn Adams-Wright and 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet, both from Minneapolis, with second-degree murder in connection to the Friday shooting that left 19-year-old Johntae Hudson dead. He succumbed to his injuries after being shot inside the Nordstrom department store.A nationwide arrest warrant is out for Longstreet, who is believed to be out of state. Authorities say others are in danger if he remains free. There is also a warrant out...
willmarradio.com
Man arrested after woman killed in Medina
(Medina, MN) -- Authorities in the west metro are investigating the suspicious death of a woman early Thursday in Medina. Police were called to the report of a woman who had been in a car crash and found the 27-year-old not breathing. She was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries. Officers say they suspect foul play, and a 25-year-old Minneapolis man was booked in jail for probable cause murder.
fox9.com
Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.
MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.
Minnesota Police Nab Suspect In Connection To 9 Burglaries In 6 Cities
A tip of the cap to all of those working in law enforcement out there, working the holidays and keeping us all safe. Recently it was the work of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to capture someone that was behind multiple burglaries in various cities. The St. Paul Police Department laid out the case recently on Facebook.
Comments / 0