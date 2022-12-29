FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The start of the Southeastern Conference matches No. 9 LSU with its biggest test of the season thus far. The Tigers (12-0) travel to No. 24 Arkansas (13-2) for their league opener Thursday at Bud Walton Arena after finishing in second place a year ago. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip-off and will be televised by ESPN2 and broadcast locally by 107.3-FM.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO