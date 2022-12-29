ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tigerrag.com

No. 9 LSU puts unblemished record on the line at No. 24 Arkansas to start SEC play

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The start of the Southeastern Conference matches No. 9 LSU with its biggest test of the season thus far. The Tigers (12-0) travel to No. 24 Arkansas (13-2) for their league opener Thursday at Bud Walton Arena after finishing in second place a year ago. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip-off and will be televised by ESPN2 and broadcast locally by 107.3-FM.
tigerrag.com

LSU in final group of schools for LCA’s 2024 standout Ju’Juan Johnson

One of the state’s most dynamic players in the Class of 2024 has included LSU in his list of finalists. Lafayette Christian Academy’s Ju’Juan Johnson, who quarterbacked the Crusaders to the Division II select state runners-up finish, released his top four schools on On3Sports.com Thursday of LSU, Georgia, Florida, and Colorado.
