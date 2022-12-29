ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Jackson Woodard enters transfer portal

Arkansas linebacker Jackson Woodard is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock (Ark.) appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last three seasons, including all 13 in 2022. Woodard played a key role in the Hogs' Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas 55, Kansas 53: Five Questions 'Answered'

Arkansas turned a nearly monumental collapse into a thrilling triple-overtime victory on Wednesday, outlasting the Kansas Jayhawks 55-53 at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). With the win, the Hogs finish the season 7-6 overall. The Razorbacks led 38-13 midway through the third quarter before Kansas started chipping away...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Simeon Blair enters transfer portal

Arkansas safety and team captain Simeon Blair has entered the transfer portal following the Razorbacks’ 55-53 victory over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. Blair has started 22 games for Arkansas during the last three seasons. The Pine Bluff (Ark.) native came to Arkansas as a walk-on prior to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek calls out officiating in Liberty Bowl

Arkansas left Memphis Wednesday night with a victory in the Liberty Bowl. The Razorbacks sometimes felt like they were battling both Kansas and the game’s Pac-12 officiating crew. Arkansas felt that multiple calls unfairly went against the Hogs on Wednesday night. The most controversial call was a late 4th-quarter...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Larry Brown Sports

Win probability graphic from insane Arkansas-Kansas 3OT game goes viral

A certified snoozefest quickly turned into an all-time classic on Wednesday night between Kansas and Arkansas. The two programs met in Memphis, Tenn. for the Liberty Bowl. There was little entertainment for most of the night as Arkansas was laying a beatdown on Kansas, leading 38-13 midway through the third quarter. But suddenly, the Jayhawks... The post Win probability graphic from insane Arkansas-Kansas 3OT game goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Kicks Big 12 Play Off With Kansas Road Test

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State basketball officially kicks Big 12 play off on Saturday, New Year’s Eve, with a challenging road test at Kansas. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and will be televised on CBS. The Jayhawks enter the contest 11-1 on the season and ranked No....
STILLWATER, OK
treksplorer.com

Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri

Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
East Coast Traveler

Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas

The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
WAMEGO, KS
