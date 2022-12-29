Make sure you remove all the tinsel before putting out your tree. Plus: Time to license your pup, and beware of scammers. Oh Tannen-gone: Tewksbury residents can put their trees out for pickup the week of Jan. 9. Leave the tree curbside before 7 a.m. on your street’s regular trash pickup day. Christmas trees must be free of tinsel and ornaments, and please do not use plastic bags as they will not be picked up. If your tree is not collected, you can call Republic Services at 800-442-9006. Please consult the Recycling Calendar for more info.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO