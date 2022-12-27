Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
News On 6
2 Injured In NE OKC Shooting; Suspect Arrested
Oklahoma City Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting that happened Friday morning near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer Road north of Spencer. According to police, the shooting happened at around 7:50 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store. Police said they received a...
News On 6
Man Arrested In Connection To NE OKC Double Shooting
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a double shooting on the far northeast side of the city. Investigators arrested Tarell Smith, 30, after taking him to downtown headquarters for questioning. Police said the shootout left one person in critical condition, and a second victim is...
News On 6
Suspect In Custody Following Deadly Hit And Run In NW OKC
The suspect in connection to a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening has turned themselves into authorities, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. The...
News On 6
OCPD Arrest Man Experiencing Homelessness With Weapon In Downtown OKC
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man with a weapon Friday morning near Northwest 5th Street and North Broadway Avenue in Downtown Oklahoma City. OCPD arrived on scene, where officers drew their weapons on the man and convinced him to lay his own on the ground. According to OCPD, the...
News On 6
Man In Custody After Escaping Police In Oklahoma City
A man that escaped custody after being involved in a police chase in Spencer has been taken back into custody Thursday evening, according to authorities. Spencer Police said they were in pursuit of the man after a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. The man was taken into custody at a...
News On 6
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled The Scene In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex.
News On 6
Fire Crews Battle 3-Alarm Commercial Fire In NW OKC
Fire crews responded to the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City firefighters said the call came in just after 2 a.m. Saturday when someone noticed smoke coming from a building near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue. There were no injuries reported...
News On 6
Moore Animal Control Attempt To Catch Evasive Little Pig
The Moore Animal Control was caught on camera attempting to catch an evasive little pig. They said Larry the Pig was blocking traffic on Broadway. He's in the process of getting returned to his family Thursday night.
News On 6
Stillwater Police Arrest 6 In Traffic Stop
A simple traffic stop leads to the arrest of 6 people on drug complaints, according to Stillwater Police. Police said they pulled the car over for an equipment violation, before finding fentanyl in the car. Two people face trafficking complaints, and the other four were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.
News On 6
Dog Sealed Inside Wooden Box Rescued As OKC Animal Welfare Seeks Abuser
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is looking for whoever stuffed a pit bull mix into a dog house, sealed the entrance with a wooden board and screws, then dumped the trapped dog. On Thursday, someone discovered the dog house in a grassy area at Southwest 5th Street and South May Avenue near the Oklahoma River.
News On 6
Vandals Take Aim At New Year’s Eve Mural Project In Downtown OKC
Oklahoma City Police said they're searching for someone seen swiping and damaging large murals off the streets of downtown Oklahoma City. They were caught on camera strapping one of them to the hood of their car. While many Oklahomans were home with their families during Christmas break, the Arts Council...
News On 6
OKC DUI Court Helps Treat Alcohol Addiction, Limit Drunk Driving
Drinking and driving carries life and death consequences. Law enforcement officials routinely warn people about the dangers of drinking and driving. The Oklahoma County’s Drug Court leader said warnings are not enough -- when the problem is addiction. This weekend is a cause for celebration. The New Year’s holiday...
News On 6
OKC Animal Shelter Hosting Smooch A Pooch For New Year's Weekend
The City of Oklahoma City is asking people to come to the shelter from now until Saturday to pick out a New Year's pooch to smooch in 2023. They promise all the good slobbery kisses. All adoptable dogs six months and older qualify. People can return their New Year's Pooch...
News On 6
OHP Responds to Blaine Co. Collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an injury accident that happened at approximately 11:11 a.m. Wednesday northwest of Geary. According to OHP, a vehicle driven by Joshua David Von Trees, 30, failed to stop at the intersection of East 940 Road and North 2610 Road, about a mile north and west of Geary. After Which that vehicle impacted another, driven by Randy Reavess Garrett, 63.
News On 6
OKCFD Battalion Chief Retires
Battalion Chief Benny Faulkerson hung up his gear on Thursday, leaving his position at the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Benny has served Oklahoma City for 30 years, spending the last seven and a half as the department's public information officer. While Faulkerson's last official day is Feb. 1, Faulkerson will...
News On 6
'A Complete Shock': Author Working To Reunite Cat With Family 3,500 Miles Away
A central Oklahoma author is working to reunite a cat she found with its owners, who are about 3,500 miles away in Alaska. Angela Archer said she went into her barn Wednesday in Newcastle to feed her two horses and a cow when she found the cat. "Just opened the...
News On 6
OKC Preparing For Opening Night 2023
Unlike most cities, Oklahoma City never drops the ball for New Years, instead, it rises. Weighting in at two tons and decked out with a disco ball, Oklahoma City's Opening Night Ball has arrived. Angela Cozby, the executive director of the Arts Council of Oklahoma City, said people in Oklahoma...
News On 6
OKC Residents Spend More On Utility Prices Than Statewide Average, Report Finds
A new report found that Oklahoma City residents spent slightly more on their utility bills than average Oklahomans. According to the household spending report, residents in the Oklahoma City metro spend around $324 per month on utility bills. The statewide average is a little lower at $297 per month. In...
News On 6
EMBARK Offering Free Rides For New Year's Eve
Oklahoma City's EMBARK transit service is offering free rides on New Year's Eve to get commuters to their destinations safely. The OKC Streetcar will operate until 2 a.m. Jan. 1, while the buses will operate on their regular schedule.
News On 6
Southwest Airlines To Fly 1/3 Of Schedule For Next Several Days
Southwest Airlines said they will fly roughly one-third of its schedule over the next several days as the carrier continues to cancel thousands of flights across the country, including dozens at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. On Wednesday, Southwest canceled 2,509 flights - about 61 percent of its...
Comments / 0