Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

2 Injured In NE OKC Shooting; Suspect Arrested

Oklahoma City Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting that happened Friday morning near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer Road north of Spencer. According to police, the shooting happened at around 7:50 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store. Police said they received a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Arrested In Connection To NE OKC Double Shooting

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a double shooting on the far northeast side of the city. Investigators arrested Tarell Smith, 30, after taking him to downtown headquarters for questioning. Police said the shootout left one person in critical condition, and a second victim is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspect In Custody Following Deadly Hit And Run In NW OKC

The suspect in connection to a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening has turned themselves into authorities, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man In Custody After Escaping Police In Oklahoma City

A man that escaped custody after being involved in a police chase in Spencer has been taken back into custody Thursday evening, according to authorities. Spencer Police said they were in pursuit of the man after a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. The man was taken into custody at a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled The Scene In NW OKC

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Fire Crews Battle 3-Alarm Commercial Fire In NW OKC

Fire crews responded to the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City firefighters said the call came in just after 2 a.m. Saturday when someone noticed smoke coming from a building near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue. There were no injuries reported...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Stillwater Police Arrest 6 In Traffic Stop

A simple traffic stop leads to the arrest of 6 people on drug complaints, according to Stillwater Police. Police said they pulled the car over for an equipment violation, before finding fentanyl in the car. Two people face trafficking complaints, and the other four were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Vandals Take Aim At New Year’s Eve Mural Project In Downtown OKC

Oklahoma City Police said they're searching for someone seen swiping and damaging large murals off the streets of downtown Oklahoma City. They were caught on camera strapping one of them to the hood of their car. While many Oklahomans were home with their families during Christmas break, the Arts Council...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC DUI Court Helps Treat Alcohol Addiction, Limit Drunk Driving

Drinking and driving carries life and death consequences. Law enforcement officials routinely warn people about the dangers of drinking and driving. The Oklahoma County’s Drug Court leader said warnings are not enough -- when the problem is addiction. This weekend is a cause for celebration. The New Year’s holiday...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OHP Responds to Blaine Co. Collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an injury accident that happened at approximately 11:11 a.m. Wednesday northwest of Geary. According to OHP, a vehicle driven by Joshua David Von Trees, 30, failed to stop at the intersection of East 940 Road and North 2610 Road, about a mile north and west of Geary. After Which that vehicle impacted another, driven by Randy Reavess Garrett, 63.
GEARY, OK
News On 6

OKCFD Battalion Chief Retires

Battalion Chief Benny Faulkerson hung up his gear on Thursday, leaving his position at the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Benny has served Oklahoma City for 30 years, spending the last seven and a half as the department's public information officer. While Faulkerson's last official day is Feb. 1, Faulkerson will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Preparing For Opening Night 2023

Unlike most cities, Oklahoma City never drops the ball for New Years, instead, it rises. Weighting in at two tons and decked out with a disco ball, Oklahoma City's Opening Night Ball has arrived. Angela Cozby, the executive director of the Arts Council of Oklahoma City, said people in Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

EMBARK Offering Free Rides For New Year's Eve

Oklahoma City's EMBARK transit service is offering free rides on New Year's Eve to get commuters to their destinations safely. The OKC Streetcar will operate until 2 a.m. Jan. 1, while the buses will operate on their regular schedule.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Southwest Airlines To Fly 1/3 Of Schedule For Next Several Days

Southwest Airlines said they will fly roughly one-third of its schedule over the next several days as the carrier continues to cancel thousands of flights across the country, including dozens at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. On Wednesday, Southwest canceled 2,509 flights - about 61 percent of its...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

