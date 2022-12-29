Read full article on original website
Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade
Vermont’s handling fee, the redemption center’s main profit line, was set in 1972, when the bottle bill was enacted. The state hasn’t adjusted the rate since. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade.
Charles M. Racicot, 1943-2022 🇺🇸
LUDLOW, Vt. – Charles M. Racicot passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2022 at the age of 79 in North Port, Fla., after a hard-fought battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Charles is survived by his loving wife Joanie of 55 years, their daughter Lisa and Bruce Schmidt, their son Shon and Alex Racicot, their four beautiful grandchildren Noah and Abigail Schmidt, and Haley and Luke Racicot, all of Ludlow, Vt., and whom he dearly loved.
VT woman charged after Dorset hit-and-run
A Manchester, Vermont woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court—Criminal Division in February after she allegedly backed into a truck and drove off.
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
Retreat Farm buys Grafton cheese shop
BRATTLEBORO - On Monday, December 12, Retreat Farm purchased the former Grafton Village Cheese Company building from the Windham Foundation, bringing the community closer to transforming the 34,000-square-foot building into a regional food center, offering a vibrant marketplace for local producers, and complementing Retreat Farm’s land-based programming. The acquisition...
Fair Haven Police search for woman missing ‘for quite some time’
The Fair Haven Police are searching for a woman whose family members said they "have not been able to make contact with for quite some time," according to a Facebook post from the police department.
Rensselaer resident snaps poles, powerlines in Rutland crash
A Rensselaer resident crashed into two utility poles in Rutland on Monday, snapping them, which resulted in wires down and the stoppage of traffic. The single-car crash was on U.S. Route 7.
HCRS recognizes 70 staff with year-end awards
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental health agency, announced today the year-end awards for many of their 500+ employees. These awards, including 60 awards for years of service along with numerous other recognitions, were presented during the agency’s annual meeting held in November. Service awards were presented to:
The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Power still out for many Washington Electric Co-op customers 5 days later
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been five days since more than 1,000 Washington Electric Co-op customers lost power. I spoke to one family who did their best to keep up the Christmas spirit and said the community has been there every step of the way to help. Robert...
Single-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A man from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rutland on December 26. The crash took place on US Route 7 at around 5:25 p.m. According to the report, James Marrott, of Rensselaer, NY, was traveling south on US Route 7, attempting to navigate a slight left curve.
Plymouth voters head back to the polls on Jan. 17, 2023
PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Plymouth residents are being asked to come to the Plymouth Municipal Building on Jan. 17, 2023 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to vote on three articles. Article 1 pertains to the $800,000 municipal bond for the completion of the weatherization and refurbishment project. If the bond is not passed, the project will move forward with the original budget, which has already been approved by the town voters. Article 2 would authorize the selectboard to appoint a Town Clerk, and Article 3 will allow the board to appoint a Town Treasurer. Voters will cast a “Yes” or “No” vote on each article.
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
Brattleboro man arrested with the charge of multiple burglaries
Brattleboro, VT — James Owens, 37, was arrested on December 27 with the charges of 9 counts of burglary at businesses in Brattleboro. Officers from the Brattleboro Police Department took Owens into custody on an active Vermont arrest warrant. Owens remains in custody with $25,000 bail and will appear...
Springfield Library receives ARSL grant
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has been awarded $8580 by the Association of Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL) to increase its role as an active and intentional participant in building community resilience. The library’s mission includes serving as the heart of the town, connecting people, ideas, and endeavors of all kinds in order to transform lives. The ARSL Sustainable & Resilient New England Libraries Grant will allow the library to provide more of these vital services to the community.
Vermont man arrested after more than 70 businesses were burglarized
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Brattleboro Police have arrested 37-year-old James R. Owen after a lengthy investigation. Police said that between July and December, they have responded to more than 70 business burglaries. On Tuesday, they took Owen into custody on an arrest warrant. Owen was subsequently charged with nine counts...
Rutland man charged with robbing two convenience stores
RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a robbery that took place in Rutland earlie this month. Authorities say they were notified of a robbery that occurred at the Jolly Mart convenience store located on US Route 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police...
Changes may come to New Hampshire's bail reform law
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are gearing up for another attempt to change New Hampshire's bail statute. Bail reform legislation in 2018 made it much easier for criminal offenders to avoid jail after arrest because of an inability to pay. But law enforcement officials said the law has not lived up to initial promises to protect against the release of violent and dangerous and offenders.
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
