Bail reduced for mother of Baby Amiah Robertson
A Marion County judge has reduced the bail for the mother of baby Amiah Robertson, who has been missing since March 2019.
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden Disappearance
24-year-old Nakyla Williams lives with her mother and four siblings in Indianapolis, Indiana. On November 9, 2021, Nakyla walked out of her mother's home around 5:45 pm in the 4800 block of North Kenmore Road and got into a grey pickup truck. That was the last time her mother saw Nakyla.
cbs4indy.com
Anderson teenager shot, no arrests made
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 16-year-old teenager is in the hospital after police say he was shot on Friday afternoon. Anderson police responded to West 17th Street in Anderson, just off Madison Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers say they found the teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Suspect accused of using brick to beat man to death in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – It took more than a year for murder charges to be filed against an Indianapolis man accused of beating his victim to death with a brick in September 2021. Footage from surveillance cameras and the suspect’s distinctive clothing led investigators to arrest 39-year-old Markeiss Armstrong in connection with the death of 34-year-old Atlas Wedlow Jr. He is charged with murder.
WIBC.com
Two People Shot, Another Injured in the Span of an Hour in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS-Three people were injured in Indianapolis in the span of an hour from Thursday night into early Friday morning. In the first incident, police responded to a report of a shooting near West Morris Street and South Belmont Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. A person was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a hospital. That person is in stable condition.
korncountry.com
Reports of shots fired in Franklin on Wednesday leads to SWAT arrest
FRANKLIN, Ind. – A man has been arrested in Franklin after reports of shots fired led to the execution of a search warrant by a SWAT team. Officers with the Franklin Police Department (FPD) were dispatched to the Branigan Creek neighborhood at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When police...
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
Indianapolis Recorder
Year in review: Man whose 1922 lynching was written off as suicide got new death certificate
When George Tompkins was lynched in 1922, his death certificate listed the cause of death as suicide, despite the fact that he was found hanging from a tree in Riverside Park with his hands tied behind his back. Now, a new death certificate says it was a homicide. The Marion...
WIBC.com
A Columbus Mom Was Denied A Restraining Order 10 Days Before Her Death
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The family of a woman killed in a murder-suicide in Columbus right before Christmas says that she was denied a protective order against her abusive husband just days before she was killed. Julie Schmidtke was pregnant with her and her husband’s third child when police say...
wrtv.com
16-year-old injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot Friday afternoon in Anderson. Police responded to the 700 block of W. 17th Street around 4:30 p.m. and found the victim, who is reported to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made, but...
Police say missing 13-year-old from Pennsylvania may be in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Pennsylvania who authorities believe may be in the Indianapolis area. Irma Vigil was last seen in West Mifflin, Pa., on Dec 13. She was said to be wearing a black colored sweatshirt with a red serpent on it and […]
Pregnant woman’s family pleads for change to protective order law following her death
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus woman tried to get protection from her husband months, even days, before her family says he killed her before killing himself. A Bartholomew County judge denied her request for a protective order on Dec. 9; they both died on Dec. 19. Julie Anne Neumann, 36, was laid to rest […]
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
2 Henry County deputies injured in Thursday night crash
Two Henry County deputies are recovering from non-life threatening injuries following a serious crash on State Road 3 on Thursday.
korncountry.com
Report: Murdered Columbus woman denied protective order from husband days before death
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman allegedly shot and killed by her husband last week in an apparent murder-suicide had sought a protective order days before her death, per a report by Louisville TV Station WLKY. It was denied. Officers with the Columbus Police Department (CPD) found Julie Anne...
wrtv.com
Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man
CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
wdrb.com
Accused drunk driver caught on video cruising down frozen Indianapolis canal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An accused drunk driver drove right onto a frozen canal in Indianapolis. A man who lives nearby caught the incident on camera on Christmas night, Fox59 reported this week. The man said she was going about 30 miles an hour and driving in a straight line.
IMPD urges residents to not shoot guns into air during NYE celebration
According to IMPD, they annually respond to several calls for shots fired on New Year’s Eve. A bullet fired into the air can ascend a mile or more in the air.
Beech Grove teacher hoping to be a part of the solution to end gun violence
“I’m a high school teacher and unfortunately gun violence is something that I have to think about all the time,” Giddings said.
