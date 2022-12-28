ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Anderson teenager shot, no arrests made

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 16-year-old teenager is in the hospital after police say he was shot on Friday afternoon. Anderson police responded to West 17th Street in Anderson, just off Madison Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers say they found the teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Suspect accused of using brick to beat man to death in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – It took more than a year for murder charges to be filed against an Indianapolis man accused of beating his victim to death with a brick in September 2021. Footage from surveillance cameras and the suspect’s distinctive clothing led investigators to arrest 39-year-old Markeiss Armstrong in connection with the death of 34-year-old Atlas Wedlow Jr. He is charged with murder.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Two People Shot, Another Injured in the Span of an Hour in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS-Three people were injured in Indianapolis in the span of an hour from Thursday night into early Friday morning. In the first incident, police responded to a report of a shooting near West Morris Street and South Belmont Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. A person was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a hospital. That person is in stable condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Reports of shots fired in Franklin on Wednesday leads to SWAT arrest

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A man has been arrested in Franklin after reports of shots fired led to the execution of a search warrant by a SWAT team. Officers with the Franklin Police Department (FPD) were dispatched to the Branigan Creek neighborhood at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When police...
FRANKLIN, IN
FOX59

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, IN
wrtv.com

16-year-old injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot Friday afternoon in Anderson. Police responded to the 700 block of W. 17th Street around 4:30 p.m. and found the victim, who is reported to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made, but...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver

John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man

CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
CARMEL, IN

