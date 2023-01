The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO