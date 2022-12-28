VIVEON HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

GARDEN VALLEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Mercy Ships, the global, faith-based healthcare charity that through a fleet of first-class hospital ships provides free surgeries and healthcare services to the world’s most disadvantaged peoples, today announced that Gary Brown was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercy Ships International effective January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230108005071/en/ Gary Brown (Photo: Business Wire)

TEXAS STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO