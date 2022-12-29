Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
Indonesia plans to launch its own crypto exchange: Bloomberg
Indonesia plans to launch a national crypto exchange in the coming year. Crypto supervision will be transferred between financial regulators in the country’s financial-sector reforms. Indonesia plans to establish a national crypto exchange amid broader financial sector reform. Crypto assets are supervised by Indonesia's Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency,...
theblock.co
The Block Research’s Analysts: 2023 Predictions
Overall macro environment will continue to put downward pressure on high-risk assets like crypto. However, sideways action over the next year is more likely than a severe slide down. Many projects that have been unable to hit the product-market fit will be slowly abandoned courtesy of a lack of funding...
theblock.co
Investors will need 'a very strong stomach' to invest in web3, says Union Square Ventures' Fred Wilson
Investing in web3 right now will require a ‘strong stomach’ even as valuations plummet, said Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson. The carry value of the firm’s assets under management were cut in half in 2022, Wilson said. Venture investors returning to their desks in 2023 with...
theblock.co
Wyre, EmpireDAO among latest casualties of crypto winter
Nearly a decade after it was founded, crypto payment company Wyre may be shutting down, former employees told Axios. Less than a year since it opened its physical location in Manhattan’s SoHo, EmpireDAO will close its doors and focus on a “clean exodus” after falling short of a targeted $250,000 crowdfunding goal.
theblock.co
Grayscale Ethereum Trust nears record -60% discount
The Grayscale Ethereum Trust is trading at its highest discount yet of nearly -60%. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has not fared better, hitting record discounts near -50% in December 2022. The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), a traditional investment vehicle providing institutional investors with passive exposure to the price of ether,...
theblock.co
Coinbase shares jump over 12% following settlement with New York regulator
Coinbase shares are up 12.3%, trading above $37. The exchange recently reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Coinbase shares soared following the exchange's $100 million settlement with a New York state financial regulator. Coinbase shares rose 12.3% to $37.65 at 12:30 p.m. EST,...
theblock.co
UK’s crime agency creates new crypto unit
The National Crime Agency is looking to counter crypto fraud in the UK with a new “crypto cell.”. The UK’s National Crime Agency is recruiting a group of law enforcement officers to investigate crypto crimes, after a year where crypto hacks globally totalled $3 billion. As part of...
theblock.co
Bitcoin miner Stronghold to convert $17.9 million of debt into equity
Mining company Stronghold will convert $17.9 million of debt into equity. The move is latest in a series of steps the company has taken to improve liquidity. Bitcoin miner Stronghold reached an agreement with noteholders that will see $17.9 million of debt be turned into equity. The notes will be...
theblock.co
Zodia Custody appoints former Bitstamp exec Julian Sawyer as CEO
London-based crypto custodian Zodia Custody has appointed Julian Sawyer, the former Bitstamp CEO and co-founder of Starling Bank, as its CEO. Zodia is a subsidiary of UK investment bank Standard Chartered and is backed by Northern Trust. London-based crypto custodian Zodia Custody, a subsidiary of UK investment bank Standard Chartered,...
theblock.co
Solana NFT trading volume shows signs of strength despite rout
NFT trading volume on Solana last week was the highest since September. Solana’s Sol has surged more than 15% over the past 24 hours. NFT trading volumes on Solana are showing signs of strength for the ecosystem despite its native token losing about 94% of its value last year, with the week of Dec. 25 seeing the most activity since September.
theblock.co
Bitcoin, ether down alongside traditional markets as new year starts
Bitcoin and Ethereum were both down roughly by 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively. Shares of Coinbase, which Cathie Wood’s Ark bought last week, were down 2.6%. Most cryptocurrencies fell on Tuesday alongside traditional markets. Bitcoin and Ethereum were down up by 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively, and trading at around $6,640...
theblock.co
Crypto asset funds saw inflows plummet 95% last year to just $433 million
Crypto asset funds saw the lowest inflows last year since 2018. Inflows in 2022 declined to $433 million as bitcoin plummeted over 60%, according to CoinShares data. Crypto asset funds clocked the worst year since 2018, with inflows plummeting 95%. Funds tracked by CoinShares netted a total of just $433...
theblock.co
Genesis says it needs more time for lending crisis solution
Troubled crypto lender Genesis said in a letter to clients that it is still figuring out the best course of action. The firm said it had made some headway in reducing costs and bolstering business efficiencies. Crypto lender Genesis told clients on Wednesday that it's continuing to work toward finding...
theblock.co
SushiSwap to deprecate Kashi and MISO platforms
SushiSwap has announced plans to deprecate efforts on Kashi lending service and MISO launchpad in early 2023. The decentralized exchange’s CTO cited poor design and a lack of resources as reasons driving the decision. SushiSwap, a notable decentralized exchange, has announced plans to deprecate two of its offerings —...
theblock.co
Bahamas regulator fires back in ongoing feud with new FTX leadership
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas again fired back at FTX’s new management in an ongoing feud over its handling of the crypto exchange’s collapse. The regulator said John Ray III’s latest statements on its actions were “unfounded” and based on incomplete information. Heated exchanges...
theblock.co
Bitcoin developer claims loss of $3.3 million after PGP exploit
Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr said his bitcoin was hacked after a PGP exploit. Dashjr’s wallet had four outgoing transactions on Dec. 31, totaling over 200 BTC. Bitcoin core developer Luke Dashjr claimed his wallet was hacked due to a Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) key compromise. Dashjr's wallet had multiple outgoing transactions on Dec. 31, totaling over 200 BTC — with an estimated loss of assets worth $3.3 million at current market prices.
theblock.co
DOJ seizing millions in Robinhood shares linked to FTX, lawyer says
The Justice Department is seizing $450 million in Robinhood shares linked to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Failed crypto lender BlockFi, Bankman-Fried and an FTX creditor had all sought to gain control of the shares before the U.S. government seized them this week. The Justice Department is in the process of...
theblock.co
Gemini users file class-action request against Genesis and DCG
Three Gemini Earn users have filed a request for class-action arbitration against Genesis Global Capital and Digital Currency Group. They allege, among other things, that Genesis worked with its parent company to hide its insolvency. Three users of Crypto exchange Gemini's Earn program have reportedly filed a request for class-action...
Comments / 0