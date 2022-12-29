ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tvinsider.com

What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in January 2023

The new year is on the horizon and with it comes plenty of new streaming content on Netflix in January 2023. Whether you’re looking forward to the return of Ginny & Georgia or the action-packed Fauda, there are more than a few familiar shows making the month’s rotation. And That ’70s Show fans won’t want to miss the debut of its spinoff series That ’90s Show once again starring Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red. Also on the new show front is the Giancarlo Esposito-led Kaleidoscope.
PBS NewsHour

7 TV series to watch from 2022

With so many TV shows (on so many different platforms) to watch, what were this year’s standouts?. The Los Angeles Times’ Lorraine Ali and NPR’s Eric Deggans joined the PBS NewsHour’s Jeffrey Brown to share some of their personal favorites of 2022. Here, they discuss the series that made the biggest impression on them.
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Tubi in January 2023

As 2022 comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in January 2023. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on January 1st. Among its offerings are five Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Included in those Tubi Originals are titles like TMZ No BS: Hollywood's Biggest Lies, Branded & Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM, and Immortal City Records.
BGR.com

17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list

Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
Outsider.com

‘1923’ Fans Frustrated, Unable To Find Episodes on Amazon Prime Video

The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is hotly anticipated by fans of the franchise, and they’re steaming about not finding it on Amazon Prime. The new show stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the matriarch and patriarch of the family. The series dropped Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+. According to Paramount, the show is about “the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”
Popculture

USA Network Just Saved a Canceled Show

The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' canceled dating series is getting a second chance. Nearly six months after the TBS series was canceled amid the Warner Media and Discovery merger, The Big D has found a new home at USA Network, with Deadline reporting Wednesday that the network is set to pick the 10-part series up.
Decider.com

Is ‘Yellowstone’ on Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 8 Premiere Date, Streaming Info

Christmas Day has finally arrived, and we hope your holiday season is filled with an extra helping of good cheer. Christmas is a terrific time to kick back and relax, but the holiday season often means our favorite shows are on hiatus. Paramount Network’s incredibly popular action-drama Yellowstone has delivered six consecutive weeks of new episodes, but, unfortunately, that’s about to come to an end. The Kevin Costner-led drama is taking a break before it returns for its midseason finale. If you need to catch up on previous episodes, the first four seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock Premium, and...
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Outsider.com

How To Watch ‘1923’: Where, When to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

From where to when, Outsider has you covered on how to watch Yellowstone‘s newest prequel, 1923, when new episodes hit each Sunday. While fans were treated to a special simulcast airing of 1923‘s premiere on Paramount Network, the prequel series will continue to air on that cable channel. This, like much of the Yellowstone series’ availability, continues to confuse viewers as we juggle dozens of streaming services, online cable packages, and so on.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Food, Nostalgia, and Drama: Here are the 10 Playlist Stories You Read the Most in 2022

Food, nostalgia, history, and drama were the name of the game for our most-read Playlist stories in 2022. Revisit our most-read stories of the year to catch up on a little bit of history and a lot of drama. With our audience’s love for PBS dramas and mysteries, be sure to sign up for our Dramalogue newsletter to stay up to date with all of our recaps, programming news, and more.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Classico Free Online

Cast: Ahmed Sylla Hakim Jemili Alice Belaïdi Élie Semoun Redouane Bougheraba. Sami works in a children's home which is set to be closed. The young man is an enthusiastic stadium usher and has convinced the president of the Olympique de Marseille football club to help them keep it open.
Elle

The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video for Your Next Binge Session

Amazon Prime Video isn't just a place for renting that new movie that isn't streaming anywhere yet; the platform also has a very powerful development arm that's been creating some of the most interesting original series out there. You just might not have heard of them. For every famous Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power type of title, there's seemingly another dozen amazing shows with standout casts just begging to be binged. Below are some of the best Prime Video has to offer, including sci-fi tales, mysteries, thrillers, procedurals, comedies, and some shows that are kind of a mix of all of the above.
CBS Pittsburgh

Your Next Click: The streaming shows coming our way in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're about to switch over from 2022 to 2023 and that means plenty of anticipation for shows to come! Streaming has become a tough market and that's why the networks are trying to entice people with big names and bigger productions. Let's start with the highly-successful spin-off on Disney+, The Mandalorian. Season three is set to drop on March 1. Season two ended with a post-credit stringer for the show The Book of Boba Fett which continued part of the storyline. It's expected to be a hit yet again - with the trailer alone getting more than six million views and thousands of...
