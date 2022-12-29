Read full article on original website
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
Denver Broncos great alleges Russell Wilson has ‘ticked a lot of people off’ with his attitude
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign has been an absolute nightmare, and one team legend claims it has only gotten worse
Everything Steve Sarkisian said after the Alamo Bowl
Here’s everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said following the Longhorns’ 27-20 loss to Washington in the Valero Alamo Bowl. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $10!]. Opening statement. “A couple things I’d like to hit on. One, thank the Alamo Bowl....
Russell Wilson 'Lost His Athleticism': Broncos' Sharpe on Seahawks Ex QB
At some point, this all qualifies as piling on. Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is officially now the dregs of the NFL, a rock-bottom player and a rock-bottom team that after losing 51-14 to the Rams on Christmas Day - with Wilson throwing three interceptions - fired coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
Look: Broncos Receiver Makes Strong Statement About Russell Wilson
A disastrous season for the Denver Broncos hit rock bottom on Christmas, when the team lost 51-14 to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams. While the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett a day later, Hackett hasn't been the only member of the team taking a lot of heat. Quarterback Russell ...
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
4 Young Husky Defensive Players on the Verge of Moving Up
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The added benefit attached to a bowl game for the University of Washington football team is the opportunity to hold extra practices, to have the added chance to work with younger players just coming up through the ranks. Asked to name some of the promising...
What time, what channel is the Valero Alamo Bowl on?
The No. 12-ranked Washington football team (10-2, 7-2 in the Pac-12) wraps up the 2022 season with a trip to the Valero Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 at 6:00 p.m. PT at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Huskies will take on No. 20 (CFP ranking) Texas (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) in the two teams’ first matchup since the 2001 Holiday Bowl. The game will air on ESPN television.
Seahawks Silenced? Jets Coach Robert Saleh 'Used To' 12th Man's Noise
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh has paid his dues in the unforgiving NFC West. Going on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks, a team he's coached for and against, isn't new to him.
'No Comparison' Between Jets Sauce Gardner, Seahawks Tariq Woolen
Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant is known for many things, whether it be winning the Jim Thorpe Award given annually to college football's top defensive back or growing into Seattle's starting nickel as a first-year player. But he's also the person who knows the NFL's only two rookie Pro...
Seahawks Need Tips vs. Jets Sauce Gardner? DK Metcalf Gives Blunt Response
Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf admires a young and talented New York Jets secondary for "knowing who they are." But ahead of Sunday pivotal playoff-like meeting with the Jets at Lumen Field, Metcalf apparently knows them well enough, too. He was asked Wednesday if his rookie teammate Coby Bryant could...
Washington Wide Receiver Predicts Huskies Win National Title Next Year
Washington's players were feeling really so good after Thursday night's win over Texas in the Alamo Bowl that wide receiver Jalen McMillan made a bold prediction for the 2023 season. McMillan announced that Washington will win the national championship next season. "I think we're going to win a Natty," McMillan...
