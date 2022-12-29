ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
DENVER, CO
On3.com

Everything Steve Sarkisian said after the Alamo Bowl

Here’s everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said following the Longhorns’ 27-20 loss to Washington in the Valero Alamo Bowl. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $10!]. Opening statement. “A couple things I’d like to hit on. One, thank the Alamo Bowl....
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson 'Lost His Athleticism': Broncos' Sharpe on Seahawks Ex QB

At some point, this all qualifies as piling on. Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is officially now the dregs of the NFL, a rock-bottom player and a rock-bottom team that after losing 51-14 to the Rams on Christmas Day - with Wilson throwing three interceptions - fired coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns

The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Valero Alamo Bowl on?

The No. 12-ranked Washington football team (10-2, 7-2 in the Pac-12) wraps up the 2022 season with a trip to the Valero Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 at 6:00 p.m. PT at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Huskies will take on No. 20 (CFP ranking) Texas (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) in the two teams’ first matchup since the 2001 Holiday Bowl. The game will air on ESPN television.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

'No Comparison' Between Jets Sauce Gardner, Seahawks Tariq Woolen

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant is known for many things, whether it be winning the Jim Thorpe Award given annually to college football's top defensive back or growing into Seattle's starting nickel as a first-year player. But he's also the person who knows the NFL's only two rookie Pro...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Need Tips vs. Jets Sauce Gardner? DK Metcalf Gives Blunt Response

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf admires a young and talented New York Jets secondary for "knowing who they are." But ahead of Sunday pivotal playoff-like meeting with the Jets at Lumen Field, Metcalf apparently knows them well enough, too. He was asked Wednesday if his rookie teammate Coby Bryant could...
SEATTLE, WA

