Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Related
fortmillprepsports.com
Second half surges power Falcons, Jackets in NC tourney
CONCORD – A strong second half powered both the Nation Ford Falcons and Fort Mill Yellow Jackets to opening round wins in the Wolverine Holiday Classic at West Cabarrus High School. Fort Mill capped off the evening with a 66-43 blowout win over the Phillip O’ Berry High School...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tharpe-led North Iredell breezes past West into semifinals
OLIN — Just as he had done several times already in the game, North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe grabbed a loose ball on the run and began to thunder down the court toward the hoop. However, this time, rather than attacking the hoop at full speed, he slowed down just before the hoop, let a couple of West Iredell defenders blow by, and then went up for the easy dunk.
coladaily.com
Camden, Keenan girls take centerstage at Chick-fil-A Classic
The Chick-fil-A Classic is known nationally for the top-notch talent it’s brought to the Columbia area over the 20-year existence of the tournament. Photos of past stars Steph Curry, Zion Williamson and Anthony Edwards hang in the rafters as just some of the past stars that are now playing in the NBA.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Loses Late Lead in Holiday Bowl Defeat
An Oregon touchdown with 19 seconds remaining broke the hearts of the Tar Heels Wednesday night in San Diego, as Carolina couldn’t answer in the dying moments of the 2022 Holiday Bowl, a 28-27 loss. For UNC, it’s the third straight bowl loss and fourth straight loss this season,...
NC State football takes on Charlotte Motor Speedway
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Before NC State takes the field on Friday in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the team took to the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “It’s a great experience for the guys to get out here and do something like this,” said NC State head football coach, Dave Doeren. “Most of […]
North Carolina college basketball player dead in wreck involving off-duty deputy
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
Charlotte leaders say Tepper talks on entertainment district, stadium unaffected by Rock Hill fight
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city government leaders offered a collective shrug of the shoulders last week in response to the resolution of a bankruptcy filing and multiple lawsuits around David Tepper’s abandoned Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill. Judge Karen B. Owens agreed to approve the settlement plan pending some tweaks, signaling the close of a nine-month ordeal that proved costly for all sides financially and reputationally.
cn2.com
CN2 Today – 2022 Memories of the Show!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this December 28th edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and co-host Jenna Woods are going down memory lane of the year 2022!. From delicious restaurants, sports, to organizations making a difference right here in the Tri-County, we covered a lot of ground this year and we are thankful to be a part of the community!
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte
When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking Victim
18-year-old Aaliyah Bell was a student at Phoenix Academy in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The young lady aspired to be a hairstylist after graduation, reports the Charley Project.
Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charlotte
Charlotte might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charlotte.
lakenormanpublications.com
Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend
MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
WBTV
Fire breaks out at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a north Charlotte Wendy’s restaurant, firefighters said. According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday to the restaurant fire on Northlake Centre Parkway. A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30...
country1037fm.com
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Buddy's Seafood is more than just a business. It's a tribute to family
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device that controls many of the electronics in the store. “Alexa, open the market,” he says. The response he gets comes not from those...
qcnerve.com
Stagioni is Charlotte’s Biggest (and Best) Surprise
I am leaving Charlotte. My friends – reluctantly – will say that they saw this coming. Perhaps you, too, will say the same. And perhaps even a small subset of you will experience a type of joy that will make you quiver in your Uggs, for as I have come to learn these past two and a half years, to live in Charlotte is to know many an Ashleigh who has been personally victimized by my food writing.
Family worried about missing east Charlotte teen
CHARLOTTE — Family members are concerned about the well-being of a missing east Charlotte teen. Laisha Gonzalez, 15, was last seen on Dec. 17 at her home on Albemarle Road, family members said. A police report was filed the next day. Laisha is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
Will it snow in the Carolinas? Here’s what you can expect this winter
CHARLOTTE — Winter in the Carolinas is only just beginning. We’ll be dealing with some colder weather for the next few months, leaving many wondering if this winter bring more rain or snow to our area. For weeks, our entire team of meteorologists at Channel 9 has been...
Charlotte barber retires after 61 years: ‘It’s been good to me’
CHARLOTTE — After 61 years, Roger Cloninger is saying “so long” to a job and people he’s come to love. The longtime Charlotte barber worked for 20 years at the since-demolished Charlottetowne Mall, before moving to the Park Road shop where reporter Elsa Gillis met him.
Comments / 0