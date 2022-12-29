Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead at his North Side home, and San Antonio police say it appears to be suspicious, igniting an investigation. Officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the man’s home in the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive. When they arrived, EMS...
2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio. The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.
KTSA
Hit and run victim found lying in the middle of a road in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who police found lying in the middle of a Southwest side road is in critical condition. Officers were called to the 17800 block of Luckey Road at around 11:30 P.M. Thursday. That’s where they found the man in the middle of the road.
KTSA
SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
KSAT 12
Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people
Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
KSAT 12
Man struck by train on Southwest Side taken to hospital in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train on the Southwest Side. San Antonio police said the man was walking along the tracks at Pletz Drive and Gen. Hudnell Drive, south of Highway 90, when he was hit just before 6 a.m.
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash arrested ahead of victim’s funeral
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the lives of two teenagers. The arrest comes days before the funeral of one of the teens. “It’s going to be the hardest day of my entire life to go sit there and see...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for 62-year-old woman last seen on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 62-year-old woman who disappeared on the Southwest Side. Theresa Maria Jimenez was last seen on Tuesday in the 7300 block of Barlite Boulevard, not far from Southwest Military Drive. Jimenez has a...
KSAT 12
14 drinks in 4 hours: New details emerge in San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry’s DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry consumed 14 alcoholic beverages in a four-hour time span before his November head-on crash, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT on Thursday. The affidavit reveals new details about the Sunday, Nov. 6 incident, including that there is surveillance footage showing...
KSAT 12
Woman with gunshot wound to head crashes SUV into security vehicle on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was driving an SUV while suffering from a gunshot wound to the head crashed into a Texas Lawman Security vehicle on Thursday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 2:20 a.m. at East Commerce Street and Honey Boulevard on the East Side.
KSAT 12
Have you seen these men? SAPD searching for suspects involved in a robbery at Macy’s
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are seeking help from the public to identify two men wanted in a robbery on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Dec. 1, two men shoplifted several high-dollar handbags and wallets at the Macy’s in North Star Mall in the 7000 block of San Pedro Avenue.
KSAT 12
Mother charged in DWI death of 8-year-old daughter, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The driver who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter in a Dec. 22 crash that killed an 8-year-old girl was the child’s mother, according to records obtained by KSAT. Nicole Rae Ovalle, 34, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. Nicole Marae Vidales was identified...
sasportsstar.com
Police investigate armored truck robbery on FM 78 in Converse
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating an armored truck heist that happened in broad daylight Thursday morning. Converse Police say the Garda Security truck had pulled up to the AutoZone in the 8500 block of FM 78 just before 9 A.M. As one of the security officers...
Police searching for suspects who robbed armored truck in Converse
CONVERSE, Texas — Officials are looking for the suspects responsible for robbing an armored truck in Converse Thursday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., Converse Police received reports about a Garda armored truck robbery at an Auto Zone in the 8500 block of FM 78. Officials said one of the...
Photo shows crash damage to bridge over San Antonio's Loop 1604
Police warn to use an alternative route.
news4sanantonio.com
Highway 90 Major Crash Follow-Up
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man and remain on the lookout for another, after a street racing crash that sent a mother and her young daughter to the hospital. Booked into the Bexar County Jail by proxy due to his extensive hospital injuries, John Hammer Felan. He faces at least 5 felony charges, most of them street racing related, another charge related to injury to a child. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, "It's a pandemic in our area, an epidemic in our society these people continue to do this." Remnants from last night's crash litter parts of Highway 90 from two street car racers that sent a woman in her 40's and her 10 year old daughter to University Health Hospital. BCSO says Felan lost control and flipped his car into the east bound lane of the highway where the mom and daughter were travelling. "They're out there showing a lot of disregard for human life to include their own and their passengers clearly, " said Sheriff Salazar during a church event on the city's west side this morning. He added Felan did have a passenger in his vehicle. She remains hospitalized , and her name has yet to be released. On the run, the driver of a white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side. Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran has been working with San Antonio Police, the Department of Public Safety, and the Bexar County Sheriff' Office on illegal street racing for years. She released this statement : “Public Safety has always been a top priority for me and for my district whether it tackling Domestic Violence, or illegal street racing. My office has been working diligently with Chief McManus though the street racing task force where we were able to track racing takeovers, and monitored possible illegal street racing activities on social media. In my district, we have a lot of rural areas as well at TX Dot HWY’s in which we need to work closely with both our Sherriff’s Dept. and Texas Highway Patrol to address this type of Illegal activity. Here in the city we are addressing our man power issues in order have the right department size for the geographical size of our city and the population living within it. We also have State laws that went into effect in 2021 addressing this issue, but need the judicial system to hold these racers accountable for their actions. " Sheriff Salazar said, "Although we will have a lot more deputies out on the roadways during this holiday season patrolling, we would prefer that the people get the point on their own and just decide to do the responsible thing and not drink and drive and not street race." The Bexar County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with any dash cam video of that night or information about the driver of the white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side to please email their office at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org or you can call in any tips at 210-335-6070. All information will remain confidential.
KSAT 12
2 men killed when Jaguar sedan crashes into tree at high rate of speed on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a Jaguar XF sedan and his passenger were killed Thursday morning after they crashed into a tree on the Northwest Side. San Antonio police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound at Braun Road near Loop 1604 at 2:20 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing
SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
BCSO: two vehicles racing on Highway 90 leads to crash, hospitalizing child, woman
SAN ANTONIO — A horrific rollover crash on Highway 90 sent several people to the hospital. Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said the suspect rolled over the median after racing with another car, crushing another vehicle. The call came in just before 9 p.m. on Highway 90 West before...
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after being found stabbed at QuikTrip gas station, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man showed up to a north downtown convenience store stabbed multiple times. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a QuikTrip in the 300 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from both Interstate 35 and Brooklyn Avenue. According...
Comments / 0