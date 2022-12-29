ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Couples Lose Their Minds Over Wedding Venue's Dramatic Decor Change

Couples who booked a New Jersey wedding venue are fuming because the decor is being changed from gold and white to almost-black and blue. The Madison Hotel in Morristown announced the dramatic switch with a photo of the ballroom on its Instagram—leaving brides and grooms-to-be in shock and wondering how to reconcile their themes with the new color scheme, NJ.com reported. “I feel deceived. They are just literally ripping the carpet out from under us,” said one woman who toured the room this fall and signed a $30,000 contract. “Please say this is a joke,” another wrote on Instagram. “No one mentioned black walls when I booked my wedding.” The hotel says it has no plans to delay the renovation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Madison Hotel (@the_madison_hotel) Read it at NJ.com
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Host Wedding of Cousin at Family Home

When a person is looking to get married, they generally are looking forward to celebrating this exciting day with all of their family and loved ones. With that said, weddings are also known to cause some conflict within family units, while people are trying to ensure their own best interests are represented on the big day.
Salon

Best of 2022 | Queer wedding planning at the end of the world

August 12, 2021, 9:40 a.m. I suggest something clean and green for the last dish (asparagus???). Might cleanse the palate after all these bold flavors. September 10, 2021, 3:56 a.m. Hi sweetie,. See email below from Aunt Maya about Rohingya refugees displaced by hurricanes in Bangladesh. She is doing so...
CALIFORNIA STATE

