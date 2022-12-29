Couples who booked a New Jersey wedding venue are fuming because the decor is being changed from gold and white to almost-black and blue. The Madison Hotel in Morristown announced the dramatic switch with a photo of the ballroom on its Instagram—leaving brides and grooms-to-be in shock and wondering how to reconcile their themes with the new color scheme, NJ.com reported. “I feel deceived. They are just literally ripping the carpet out from under us,” said one woman who toured the room this fall and signed a $30,000 contract. “Please say this is a joke,” another wrote on Instagram. “No one mentioned black walls when I booked my wedding.” The hotel says it has no plans to delay the renovation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Madison Hotel (@the_madison_hotel) Read it at NJ.com

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO