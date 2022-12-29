Read full article on original website
Wolf Point Students Perform At Concert
Music students of Wolf Point High School and Wolf Point Junior High School entertained with their “Sounds of the Season” holiday concert at the school on Monday, Dec. 19. The program opened with four selections from choir members. Audience members had the opportunity to enjoy While the Snow Lady Sleeping, Breath of Winter,
Tribal Court Hosts Toys 4 Tagojas Tree
The Fort Peck Tribal Court hosted a Toys 4 Tagojas Tree event in December with the goal of ensuring that every tribally enrolled child who is placed in foster care on and off the reservation is not forgotten during the holidays. According to Fort Peck Tribal Court data analyst Germaine...
Smoker Named New Poplar Librarian
Poplar’s Lori Smoker has been named James E. Shanley Tribal Library director, replacing longterm head Anita Scheetz, who retired in September after filling the role since 1991. Smoker graduated from Poplar High School and has completed courses at Fort Peck Community College and Montana State University - Northern. She...
Roosevelt County Jail Roster
( Publisher’s Note: Each week, the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office distributes an inmate roster with the names of persons incarcerated at the jail and does not necessarily mean there is a new charge or conviction.) Prisoners housed in the Roosevelt County Detention Center included: Kenneth Alred, 51, Plentywood,...
Michael Birdsbill
Michael Charles Birdsbill Sr., 79, of Wolf Point died Dec. 17, 2022. He was the first-born child to Michael and Loverty Clancy- Birdsbill. In his youth, he was an avid hunter and provider for his family. Whenever his father saw him walking towards the river, his family knew he would return with wild game for his mother to cook.
Frazer Girls Outscore Brockton, 62-44
The Frazer Bearcubs enjoyed a big offensive night and won at Brockton by a 62-44 final during girls’ basketball action on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Angel Nelligan had an incredible game with 36 points for the Bearcubs. She hit three three-pointers during the contest. Angeline White also reached double figures...
Tamara RedEagle
Tamara RedEagle, 36, of Poplar died Dec. 24, 2022. A wake will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. all at the Poplar Cultural Center. Interment will follow at Fort Kipp Cemetery.
Commissioners OK Resolutions
Roosevelt County commissioners approved 18 resolutions to declare the existence of a county road during their meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20. The roads were around the Bainville area. The approval came after a positive public meeting was held in Bainville. “It was a good meeting,” commissioner Duane Nygaard said. Commissioners...
County Reports 49 Active COVID Cases
Roosevelt County reported 49 active COVID cases as of Friday, Dec. 23. There have been 3,866 cases in the county. Roosevelt County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Wolf Point the first and third Thursdays of the month, and in Culbertson on the fourth Thursday. Clinics for children 5-11 years of age are held every three weeks on Fridays. Call 406653-6223 for a COVID vaccine appointment.
Residents Voice Anger Over County Attorney’s Actions
Two Roosevelt County residents, Bill Juve and James Walling, expressed their disapproval of county attorney Frank Piocos during the public comment portion at the county commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Piocos was elected Roosevelt County attorney in the November general election after filing as the only candidate. Since...
Wolf Point Police Blotter
( Publisher’s Note: The following blotter includes the activities of the Wolf Point police and fire departments Dec. 19-25. All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent.) December 19. Jason Hamilton Sr., 47, male, 700 block of Listerud Street, criminal endangerment, aggravated disorderly conduct and unlawful discharge of firearm,...
