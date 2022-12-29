Michael Charles Birdsbill Sr., 79, of Wolf Point died Dec. 17, 2022. He was the first-born child to Michael and Loverty Clancy- Birdsbill. In his youth, he was an avid hunter and provider for his family. Whenever his father saw him walking towards the river, his family knew he would return with wild game for his mother to cook.

WOLF POINT, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO