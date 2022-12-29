Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
SpaceX Enlists in the U.S. Space Force
SpaceX's Starlink is a success. Launched to great fanfare (but a tiny, beta user base) in October 2020, Elon Musk's ambitious system for affordable, high-speed broadband satellite internet has grown to a user base of more than 500,000 subscribers in just over two years. Created as a means of providing...
Above and beyond: key events in 2022 that shaped space exploration
The year has been a blast in space exploration, from Nasa’s big step in returning to moon missions, to glimpses at the origins of the universe and hope that humanity could survive the doomsday scenario of an asteroid hurtling towards Earth. These are the events that shaped 2022 in...
Our Strange New Era of Space Travel
In December of 1972, astronaut Eugene Cernan left his footprints and daughter’s initials in the lunar dust. In doing so, he became the last man to set foot on the moon. Now, after 50 years, humanity is going back. But in the half-century since Apollo 17, a lot has changed in how we explore space—and how we see our place in it.
The year in space: Why 2022 was a pivotal year for exploration and discovery
Space fans had much to celebrate in 2022. The year was jam-packed with new missions, intriguing science and stunning images beamed back from the cosmos. From the first batch of photos from the world’s most powerful space telescope to the long-awaited debut launch of NASA’s next-generation moon rocket to a first-of-its-kind test to redirect an asteroid, this year was full of important milestones.
The Crawfish Boxes
Retired Area 51 Employee Gets Drunk in Vegas and Tells the Truth
After getting crunk in Las Vegas, a retired Area 51 employee makes some startling admissions. How long do you think it’ll be until he ‘mysteriously’ disappears?. If you needed any further proof about the shady practices at the world’s most infamous facility where alien technology is developed and tested, you’ve got it. Just listen to this story coming from a retired Area 51 employee who got too drunk for his own safety and started spilling some highly-sensitive beans.
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: SpaceX launch delayed indefinitely; Virgin Orbit cancels funding round
Welcome to Edition 5.19 of the Rocket Report! Back from the Thanksgiving holiday, there is a lot of news to get to this week, including a report card on the SLS rocket's performance (excellent) and some wild and woolly news from north of the US border. Read on for more.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Deposits First Sample on Martian Surface for Possible Return to Earth
The sample tube, which is filled with rock, will be one of 10 forming a depot of tubes that the Mars Sample Return campaign could consider for a trip to Earth for in-depth analysis. On December 22, NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover placed a titanium tube containing a rock sample on...
NASA Ingenuity helicopter just broke one of its own records on Mars
More than a year and a half after its first flight on Mars, the NASA Ingenuity helicopter has set a new altitude record during its 35th aerial excursion.
NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Captures Jaw-Dropping Video of the Moon While Returning to Earth
NASA‘s Artemis I rocket is on its way back to Earth for a Dec. 11 splashdown and the Orion spacecraft captured some of its final close-up images of the Moon as it travels back home. On Dec. 5, the rocket made a monumental 207-second engine burn that put it on track to return to Earth, all while just 79 miles from the surface of the Moon. The result was not only the rocket’s correct trajectory but amazing views of the Moon’s surface as well.
NASA's DART spacecraft dislodged two million lbs of debris when it slammed into an asteroid
Earlier this year, NASA's DART spacecraft successfully crashed into an asteroid to demonstrate a planetary defense method that could one day be used to alter a large asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Since the impact event occurred, scientists have observed an unexpected double tail on the target asteroid...
It should take another 300 years for NASA's Voyager 1 probe to reach the most distant region of our solar system. Until then, it's cruising through the void between the stars.
Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012 and is drifting through interstellar space at the edge of our Milky Way galaxy, which has a lot of nothing.
This may be the last Mars photo from NASA's InSight lander before it dies on the Red Planet
This photo from NASA's InSight lander on Mars just may be its last as the power-starved lander approaches the end of its life on the Red Planet.
Megatsunami swept over Mars after massive asteroid hit the Red Planet
A Martian megatsunami may have raced across the Red Planet after a cosmic impact similar to the one that likely ended Earth's age of dinosaurs, a new study finds.
The most distant spacecraft in the solar system — Where are they now?
Humans have sent four spacecraft out of the solar system, with another swiftly approaching the edge of our solar system — and they have a lot to teach us about our place in space.
Gizmodo
An Asteroid Is Passing Earth Today, so Scientists Are Shooting It With Radio Waves
A group of researchers is attempting to bounce radio signals off a 500-foot-wide asteroid during its close flyby of Earth on Tuesday. The High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) is aiming its antennas at asteroid 2010 XC15, a space rock that’s categorized as a near-Earth potentially hazardous asteroid. The effort is a test run to to prepare for a larger object, known as Apophis, that will have a close encounter with our planet in 2029.
NASA shares new images of winter landscapes high above Mars
Video: NASA shares new images of winter landscapes high above Mars After most of the U.S. got an incredibly cold Christmas, NASA is now sharing what winter is like on Mars. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — After most of the U.S. got an incredibly cold Christmas, NASA...
The 12 biggest rocket failures of 2022 show why spaceflight is still hard
This year saw it's share of spaceflight success stories, but there were also missions that didn't go as planned. Countdown the top rocket failures of 2022 with us.
scitechdaily.com
Watch NASA’s Latest Water Satellite Unfold in Space
Cameras on the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft captured the antennas for its main science instrument unfurling in orbit. But before it could do that, the SWOT satellite needed to unfold its large mast and antenna panels (see below) after successfully deploying the solar panel arrays that power the spacecraft. The mission monitors and controls the satellite using telemetry data, but the spacecraft is also equipped with four customized commercial cameras to record the action.
A look back at 2022’s most pivotal moments of space exploration
This year saw dozens of rocket launches and space science milestones that will help us better understand Earth and our universe.
