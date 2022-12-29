Read full article on original website
Amazon Might Make a Major Change to a Key Service
Amazon executives are left pondering a serious question now that they broadcast the NFL's Thursday Night Football package. Amazon has its slice of the NFL pie, but is that slice big enough for the company to launch a standalone sports broadcasting network?. Last week, a snoozer between the Jacksonville Jaguars...
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Trick Simplifies One of the Most Frustrating Boss Fights
If you've played God of War Ragnarok and have a favorite boss or two, you're just as likely to have one or two bosses that stood out as your absolute least favorites, the ones that either took you forever to beat or just had annoying mechanics to maneuver around. One of those bosses is probably Ormstunga, a foe which you might not remember by name but sure would by its moveset. The agile, lethal boss is a pain to track and probably will take more than one try to beat for any player encountering it for the first time, but one player has discovered an easy trick to make short work of the creature.
