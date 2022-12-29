ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin Reveals He's Been Diagnosed with 'Serious but Curable Form of Cancer'

“After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma," the U.S. Democratic Representative announced in a statement on Wednesday Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin revealed he has been diagnosed with a "serious but curable form of cancer." Despite the diagnosis, he plans to carry on as a congressman, according to a press release issued Wednesday.  "After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma," he said in a statement. "I am about to embark on a...
Congressman Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Photo byU.S House of Representatives Photographer via Public Domain. House Representative Jamie Raskin has announced that he has been diagnosed with a "serious but curable form of cancer," according to a statement released by the congressman.
