“After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma," the U.S. Democratic Representative announced in a statement on Wednesday Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin revealed he has been diagnosed with a "serious but curable form of cancer." Despite the diagnosis, he plans to carry on as a congressman, according to a press release issued Wednesday. "After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma," he said in a statement. "I am about to embark on a...

