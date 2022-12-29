I'm so sorry that this family is suffering at this time. I wish that these law enforcement personnel would just document and issue missing persons reports when any family comes in, instead of deterring them not to make a report. They really don't know reasons why individuals go missing. They throw their broad stereotypes and reasons around, while a person may honestly be in dyer need of help. Whether young or old, no matter the race, social or economic class: They need to just do their due diligence and their jobs!
What a horrible Christmas this had turned out to be for many. May our Father God help in finding his body and find who did this!!!👎😢😓😲😳😈
Prayers for him to be found no matter the circumstances just so he can be returned home. It won’t really be closure for the family but at least they will know where he is..🙏🙏🙏🙏
