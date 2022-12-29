ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Guardian

Death toll rises in Cambodia casino hotel fire

A fire that lasted more than 12 hours in a Cambodian hotel casino killed at least 19 people and injured scores more, with an official warning that other people could be missing. “There are 19 dead so far as we see bodies and bones,” said Sek Sokhom, the director of...
The Associated Press

26 bodies found as search ends at Cambodian hotel fire site

POIPET, Cambodia (AP) — The search for bodies in the wreckage of a burned-out casino hotel complex in western Cambodia has concluded with 26 people confirmed dead, a senior official said late Friday. Banteay Meanchey province Governor Um Reatrey told The Associated Press by phone that after 39 hours...
Phys.org

More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru

Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano. More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centers after the highest mountain on...
tobaccoreporter.com

Malaysia: Drone Used to Smuggle Smokes Into Prison

Three men were arrested in Malaysia for attempting to smuggle tobacco products using a drone into the Machang Prison. The trio aged between 35 and 39 were arrested after Machang district criminal investigation division received a report involving a drone being flown above a compound near the prison at Jalan Kuing Indah, Kampung Pangkal Meleret here, at 1.05am.
NBC News

More victims recovered from Cambodia casino hotel fire

POIPET, Cambodia — The confirmed death toll from a massive fire at a casino hotel complex in western Cambodia rose to 25 on Friday as the search resumed for victims, officials said. The blaze at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet on the...

