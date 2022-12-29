Read full article on original website
Death toll rises in Cambodia casino hotel fire
A fire that lasted more than 12 hours in a Cambodian hotel casino killed at least 19 people and injured scores more, with an official warning that other people could be missing. “There are 19 dead so far as we see bodies and bones,” said Sek Sokhom, the director of...
26 bodies found as search ends at Cambodian hotel fire site
POIPET, Cambodia (AP) — The search for bodies in the wreckage of a burned-out casino hotel complex in western Cambodia has concluded with 26 people confirmed dead, a senior official said late Friday. Banteay Meanchey province Governor Um Reatrey told The Associated Press by phone that after 39 hours...
The Shocking Story of How Gasoline was Poured Over American POWs and Set on Fire in the Horrifying Palawan Massacre
Palawan, located on the western perimeter of the Sulu Sea, is one of the largest islands in the Philippines. It is also where Japanese Imperial soldiers murdered American POWs on December 14, 1944, by burning them alive in an incident that is known as the Palawan Massacre.
Shock twist after missing family-of-four vanishes in Mexico days ago and eyewitness testimony unearths key clue
FOUR family members have been missing in Mexico for days, sparking fears that they may have been kidnapped. Jose Gutierrez, who lives in Ohio, had jetted out to Zacatecas on December 22 to celebrate the holidays with his wife-to-be Daniela Márquez, 31. The couple, her sister Viviana, 26, and...
Phys.org
More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru
Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano. More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centers after the highest mountain on...
Dozens of Rohingya rescued from stricken vessel after weeks adrift at sea, but fears grow for those still aboard
After spending more than a month adrift on a stricken boat without food or water, dozens of starving Rohingya have been rescued in Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope for the persecuted group who fled their refugee camps last month in search of a better life.
tobaccoreporter.com
Malaysia: Drone Used to Smuggle Smokes Into Prison
Three men were arrested in Malaysia for attempting to smuggle tobacco products using a drone into the Machang Prison. The trio aged between 35 and 39 were arrested after Machang district criminal investigation division received a report involving a drone being flown above a compound near the prison at Jalan Kuing Indah, Kampung Pangkal Meleret here, at 1.05am.
More victims recovered from Cambodia casino hotel fire
POIPET, Cambodia — The confirmed death toll from a massive fire at a casino hotel complex in western Cambodia rose to 25 on Friday as the search resumed for victims, officials said. The blaze at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet on the...
