85% of rural land in California is now in 'high' or 'very high' risk for wildfires, new analysis shows

P S Cali
1d ago
Especially since it has rained so much this year! No matter if it floods. Don’t use your water we are in a drought. Why would anyone believe this article. California is under water right now
Big Jim
1d ago
This is sponsored by the insurance companies and the democrats wanting people to only live in cities and not own cars.
You started! I will finish it….
1d ago
Is time to harvest wood and plant new trees……. That will definitely take care of the problem….. instead we import wood from China with harmful cancer cost chemicals
Related
Inhabitat.com
California tariff will pay customers to produce solar energy
The California Public Utilities Commission has just released a draft decision to revise California’s net energy metering tariff. This is a move intended to improve pricing by aligning energy prices with the electric grid’s capabilities around the clock. While this may sound like a move to raise energy prices during peak load hours, it could instead have many more results, including incentivizing the adoption of solar energy.
California’s latest climate solution could save water while creating renewable energy
A new pilot program could solve two climate-related issues in the Golden State.
nepm.org
California offshore wind promises a new gold rush while slashing emissions
Installation of enormous floating wind turbines needed to turn West Coast ocean gales into clean electricity remains years off, but results of a federal lease auction this month off California promised to kickstart a work boom on the state's northern and central coasts. The farming of wind power from American...
Phys.org
Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain
After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada. The atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean, began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. A winter storm warning was in effect into Sunday for the upper elevations of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Lake Tahoe, where as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow is possible atop the mountains, the National Weather Service said in Reno, Nevada. A flood watch was in effect across much of Northern California through New Year’s Eve. Officials warned that rivers and streams could overflow and urged residents to get sandbags ready.
Paradise Post
Two Bay Area fishermen push low-tech redesign of crab pot to protect whales — and revitalize a threatened industry
As whale populations swell along the California coast, Dungeness crab fishermen are struggling to stay afloat. Fear of entangling whales in a minefield of ropes extending from traps on the ocean floor to buoys floating on the surface has forced state regulators to delay the traditional Nov. 15 start of the commercial crabbing season year after year. This year alone it was delayed several times because of the continuing presence of migrating whales. It will finally open Saturday — limited to half the usual number of crab pots.
Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since California adopted the nation’s first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags in 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable. But Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating whether the bags are truly recyclable...
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E 'sticker shock' explained
OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. As of New Year's Day, the state Public Utilities Commission has granted PG&E increased gas and electricity prices. In round numbers, the average monthly PG&E residential bill...
Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
rwcpulse.com
Nearly 1 out of 4 people in San Mateo County have tested positive for COVID-19
Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, just under a quarter of San Mateo County residents have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest data from county and state health departments. As of Friday, San Mateo County has had 179,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 871 deaths...
ontañez: The Future of Urban Planning and Climate Resilience in Southern California
Resilience is the ability to withstand uncertainty, recover rapidly from disruptions, and prepare for and adapt to changing conditions. As Southern Californians, we have two key questions before us: How can we improve the region’s climate resiliency? And, what tools do we have to plan for a more resilient future? In short, our resiliency could be vastly improved with comprehensive planning that is informed by data and risk assessment–and is properly planned for and mitigated.
goldrushcam.com
California Water Agencies Collaborate on Groundwater Digital Platform to Help Address Dry Wells and Water Supply Shortages
December 28, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – As California continues to respond and adapt to ongoing extreme drought conditions, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) along with. state, federal and non-governmental organization partners are advancing development of a tool for groundwater agencies to help with efforts to prevent dry...
Antelope Valley Press
California wildlife sanctuary’s last residents relocated
LOS ANGELES — The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California’s once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said, Wednesday. The move of two chimpanzees to Chimp Haven in Louisiana early this month completed a long effort to find...
California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained
SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine. Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
New California laws going in to effect in 2023
SAN DIEGO — As we head into the new year, California Highway Patrol wants everyone to know about new safety laws that were passed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Starting January 1, 2023, many new laws will take effect in California. California Highway Patrol's Brian Pennings explained eight of the new laws to CBS 8.
Storm Updates: Atmospheric river drenches California, creating possibility of flooding
–Check out the latest storm updates (KTXL) — Large swaths of Central and Northern California, as well as the Sierra Nevada, will be getting moderate to heavy rain from Friday to Saturday. As an atmospheric river drenches the state, rainfall is expected across the state throughout Friday and continuing until midday Saturday, according to the […]
