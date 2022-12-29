Read full article on original website
Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro speaks with supporters at a campaign event on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Capital-Star photo by Peter Hall) With less than a month to go before inauguration day, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has named four top aides who will serve in the governor’s office.
State cabinet secretaries explained: How are they appointed, and what does the process look like?
Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). In addition to signing and vetoing legislation and issuing executive orders, Pennsylvania’s governor has the authority to appoint officials to serve as the heads of statewide executive agencies, such as the Departments of Agriculture, Education, the state Insurance Commission, and more.
Housing will be Oregon Legislature’s top focus in 2023, Democratic leader says
Oregon needs more construction and public sector workers to increase its housing stock. (Getty Images) Housing will remain a top focus when the Oregon Legislature returns to work in January, a top Democratic lawmaker tells the Capital Chronicle. Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene and the House majority leader, recently met with...
University of Alaska will gain land under new federal budget law
A statue of Charles Bunnell, the first president of the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines, as the University of Alaska Fairbanks was once known, is seen on Sept. 18, 2022, on the UAF campus. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) An obscure clause in the just-passed $1.7 trillion federal...
Capitol Perspectives: The 50th Anniversary of Missouri’s Sunshine Law
The fall of 2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the legislative birth of Missouri’s Sunshine Law that provides the public with sweeping rights to documents, voting records and meetings of state and local governments. The Sunshine Law’s foundation has a long history. The 1972 Watergate scandal of...
A rearview mirror look at 2022: Roe v. Wade ends, Fulton Trump probe simmers, Warnock wins again
A lot happened in Georgia in 2022. The end of Roe v. Wade kicked off an ongoing court fight set to shape the future of reproductive care. The state lost one of its most vaunted leaders when House Speaker David Ralston died last month. The nation watched as a Fulton County district attorney launched a historic investigation into the actions of former president Donald Trump following his election loss two years ago.
Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 13: Representatives from multiple organizations opposed to HJR 6 cast ballots in a mock election at a press conference, December 13, 2022, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal) The new year could include many different developments...
Economists: Mental health, social spending will pay for itself
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 26: Governor Mike DeWine addresses a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) in partnership with the Ohio Association of Regional Councils (OARC), August 26, 2022, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story)
Will a new governor and shifting Legislature mean the expansion school choice in Arkansas?
A new governor and turnover in the state Legislature has proponents hopeful for the expansion of school-choice programs in the state during the 2023 legislative session. A coalition of Democrats and Republicans from mostly rural areas have blocked numerous school voucher bills in committee in past sessions. No legislation has...
Montana Republicans to form election integrity committee for 2023 session
The stairs of the Montana Capitol in Helena, Montana (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). Montana Republicans will form a select committee for the 2023 legislative session to discuss the state’s elections laws and processes months after a judge struck down three voting laws they passed in 2021 that restricted voting access.
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
Kentucky Supreme Court rejects Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers
Citing legislative immunity, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected Gov. Andy Beshear’s claim that the legislature acted unconstitutionally when it curbed his emergency powers in 2021. The court ruled that the state Constitution grants lawmakers immunity from such lawsuits. The legislation in question was a response to...
Education, lobbying reform and abortion among issues on lawmakers’ agendas in next session
Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg, for the Capital-Star). The Pennsylvania General Assembly starts a new two-year legislative session when members return in January. And lawmakers have been busy circulating plans to introduce and reintroduce bills since Dec. 1 — addressing election reform, education, health, safety, and economic development.
Centering harm reduction, Maine group has already saved thousands of lives from overdoses
Chasity Tuell, Maine Access Points director of harm reduction services for the northern part of the state | Courtesy photo. During this year’s gubernatorial campaign, harm reduction emerged as a political flashpoint, with Republican candidate Paul LePage repeatedly attacking policies and practices aimed at reducing the effects of drug use.
‘Emotional roller coaster’: Delays in effort to shut down Agape dishearten former students
Allen Knoll, who was sent to Agape Boarding School in Missouri, testified during a committee hearing on Feb. 10, 2021, about abuse he says he endured there. (Photo by Tim Bommel/House Communications) When he read the news back in September that Missouri had moved to shut down Agape Boarding School,...
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
The University of Iowa's National Advanced Driving Simulator is being renamed the Driving Safety Research Institute to more accurately reflect the work the unit does. (Photo courtesy of University of Iowa) Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in...
Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel
Alan Pratzel, former chief disciplinary counsel, speaks at a disciplinary hearing at the St. Louis County Courthouse on April 11, 2022 (Pool photo via T.L. Witt). Most Missourians have never heard of Alan Pratzel or the system he led for 15 years. To lawyers in Missouri, however, Pratzel was often...
Gianforte to appoint next Commissioner of Political Practices from open field
The Montana state capitol building in Helena. The statue in front of the capitol is Thomas Francis Meagher, an Irish revolutionary hero and the second territorial governor of the state. (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan) The field is wide open for Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to select...
A solution to the climate and energy crises could be right above your head
Kenny Freeman, president of Petrin Corp., shows off a piece of industrial pipe insulation at the company's warehouse in Port Allen, La., Sept. 20, 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Wind and solar technologies often dominate the conversation on curbing the high cost of fossil fuels and their detrimental greenhouse...
Some uncertainty remains about big K-12 spending requests for upcoming Indiana budget
Legislators have to figure out how to fund K12 schools in the upcoming new budget. (Getty Images) Top K-12 education requests for Indiana’s next two-year budget plan center around new spending on literacy improvement initiatives and workforce readiness, as well as an increase to the K-12 tuition support formula.
