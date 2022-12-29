Read full article on original website
It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite movies and TV shows
“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Louisiana looked at one point to be turning into Hollywood South thanks to general tax benefits for movies and television shows shot in the state. Here’s some of what the state’s highest profile elected officials like to watch.
TribCast: Evan Smith reflects on a career of watching Texas politics and media
Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith has spent more than 30 years in Texas journalism. (Annie Mulligan for the Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with outgoing Texas Tribune...
The Top 10 most viewed commentaries on the Daily Montanan for 2022
If Minnesota has 10,000 lakes, then Montana should be known for having at least that many opinions on any given subject. Montana isn’t the type of place that is accustomed to biting tongues. It’s a full-throated kind of place where everyone weighs in. As such, the Daily Montanan continues to bring award-winning commentary and opinion pieces as part of its state coverage.
68th Montana Legislature kicks off Monday
One of the staircases leading to the legislative chambers of the state capitol in Helena, Montana. (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan) The 68th session of the Montana Legislature kicks off Monday, and a daunting to-do list awaits. With a Republican supermajority being sworn in, GOP legislators are...
Montana Republicans to form election integrity committee for 2023 session
The stairs of the Montana Capitol in Helena, Montana (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). Montana Republicans will form a select committee for the 2023 legislative session to discuss the state’s elections laws and processes months after a judge struck down three voting laws they passed in 2021 that restricted voting access.
Will a new governor and shifting Legislature mean the expansion school choice in Arkansas?
A new governor and turnover in the state Legislature has proponents hopeful for the expansion of school-choice programs in the state during the 2023 legislative session. A coalition of Democrats and Republicans from mostly rural areas have blocked numerous school voucher bills in committee in past sessions. No legislation has...
Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023
TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
State cabinet secretaries explained: How are they appointed, and what does the process look like?
Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). In addition to signing and vetoing legislation and issuing executive orders, Pennsylvania’s governor has the authority to appoint officials to serve as the heads of statewide executive agencies, such as the Departments of Agriculture, Education, the state Insurance Commission, and more.
A rearview mirror look at 2022: Roe v. Wade ends, Fulton Trump probe simmers, Warnock wins again
A lot happened in Georgia in 2022. The end of Roe v. Wade kicked off an ongoing court fight set to shape the future of reproductive care. The state lost one of its most vaunted leaders when House Speaker David Ralston died last month. The nation watched as a Fulton County district attorney launched a historic investigation into the actions of former president Donald Trump following his election loss two years ago.
Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 13: Representatives from multiple organizations opposed to HJR 6 cast ballots in a mock election at a press conference, December 13, 2022, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal) The new year could include many different developments...
Montana Public Service Commission in discussions with former lawmaker Tschida for director position
Former legislator Brad Tschida confirmed Friday he is in discussions with the Montana Public Service Commission about taking a job as its next executive director. Tschida, a Republican from Missoula, said he has not accepted an offer, but he is weighing several factors. For example, he said his wife is...
Centering harm reduction, Maine group has already saved thousands of lives from overdoses
Chasity Tuell, Maine Access Points director of harm reduction services for the northern part of the state | Courtesy photo. During this year’s gubernatorial campaign, harm reduction emerged as a political flashpoint, with Republican candidate Paul LePage repeatedly attacking policies and practices aimed at reducing the effects of drug use.
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly said an inquiry had been launched into allegations of a state employee and "concerned taxpayer" about potential misuse of aircraft by the Kansas Highway Patrol's aviation unit. The allegations center on pilots obtaining flight credentials of little use to the KHP and of using a helicopter for trips to Kansas City restaurants. (KHP Air Support Unit Twitter account)
New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff
Newly elected Attorney General Brenna Bird, right, is seeking 19 staff resignations as she shifts the focus of the office with the departure of Tom Miller, left. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including...
Colorado health department to discontinue COVID-19 vaccine hotline at year’s end
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is winding down its operation of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline and will soon direct callers to a national phone number. Live assistance on the state’s vaccine hotline will end on Dec. 31. Instead, people will be directed to a hotline...
We can all do more to prevent roadway tragedies. This is how | Opinion
It’s a sobering fact: 360 lives were lost in crashes on our roads across metropolitan Washington, including Northern Virginia, in 2021. This represents a 12 percent increase in fatalities from the year prior, and the second year in a row that fatalities have risen. Serious injuries also rose, breaking a years-long downward trend.
Drug crimes, violent crimes drop for 2021 in South Dakota
An equal justice statue sits outside the doors of the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Drug arrests have dropped 25% in South Dakota over the past five years. That’s one of the major takeaways from “Crime In South Dakota 2021,” the annual report from the...
Robust state tax revenue surplus in Kansas inspires kaleidoscope of reform proposals
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and the joint House and Senate tax committee agree the 2023 Legislature ought to work on bills addressing the state income tax cliff applicable to retirees with more than $75,000 in annual earnings. Under Kansas law, an individual or married couple is exempt from...
State responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs
Wayne Boyd, chief of staff to the president of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, looks at a map showing cleared and uncleared roads on Dec. 27, 2022, after winter storms. (Joshua Haiar/SD Searchlight) The state has responded to Rosebud Sioux Tribe officials’ frustrations with its response to recent winter storms.
Kentucky Supreme Court rejects Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers
Citing legislative immunity, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected Gov. Andy Beshear’s claim that the legislature acted unconstitutionally when it curbed his emergency powers in 2021. The court ruled that the state Constitution grants lawmakers immunity from such lawsuits. The legislation in question was a response to...
