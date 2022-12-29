ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumford, ME

ems1.com

U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Farmington hospital appoints new chief of nursing

Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington has appointed a new chief of nursing officer who has a history of working in hospital settings as a nursing leader. Deanna Orfanidis, MSN, RN, will be responsible for advancing quality initiatives, creating a culture of safety and improving nursing engagement. “I’m looking forward to...
FARMINGTON, ME
Seacoast Current

One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On

This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
SACO, ME
B98.5

Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently

I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday

SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
CHINA, ME
mainepublic.org

Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm

Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
YORK COUNTY, ME
Boston

Maine toddler’s Christmas Day death ruled a homicide

Authorities responded to an Edgecomb home Sunday morning for a report of a child who wasn't breathing. Maine officials have ruled the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl as a homicide. Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead Sunday, after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to an Edgecomb home that...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer

BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
BRIDGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?

Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Death of 3-year-old in Lincoln County ruled a homicide

EDGECOMB, Maine — The death of a Lincoln County 3-year-old was ruled a homicide on Wednesday after an autopsy was conducted on Monday. The toddler was identified as Makinzlee Handrahan of Edgecomb by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Farmington Animal Control looking for abandoned dog’s owner

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Farmington Animal Control is looking for the owner of a dog that was left outside of the Franklin County Animal Shelter today. The driver of the car that dropped the dog is a male with facial hair and was driving a white Mitsubishi SUV. If you...
FARMINGTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20 to Dec. 28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service. Michael E. Benner, 33, of Brunswick was issued a summons Dec. 20 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Detective Jared Mitkus.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Q97.9

Much Loved Brew Pub Coming To Tiny Maine Town

Let's talk about craft brews, gourmet pizza and lots of adult and family fun. Those are a few of my favorite things and now they are all coming to a tiny town in Maine for your enjoyment!. According to the Sun Journal, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co is opening it's 6th...
EUSTIS, ME

