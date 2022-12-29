Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ems1.com
U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers
LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
mainebiz.biz
Farmington hospital appoints new chief of nursing
Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington has appointed a new chief of nursing officer who has a history of working in hospital settings as a nursing leader. Deanna Orfanidis, MSN, RN, will be responsible for advancing quality initiatives, creating a culture of safety and improving nursing engagement. “I’m looking forward to...
Maine DEP gives Sugarloaf ski area permission for big expansion
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) — A big expansion that would add new ski trails, a lift and hundreds of units of housing at the Sugarloaf ski resort in Carrabassett Valley has been approved by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. In an order released on Tuesday, the department approved...
One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On
This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
Mother of Edgecomb toddler found dead files protection order
WISCASSET, Maine — Less than a week ago, Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police were called to an Edgecomb home. The medical examiner ruled the 3-year-old's death a homicide, but police have not yet made any arrests. Just two days after her death, Makinzlee's...
Binga’s Sign in Windham, Maine, Describes How We All Feel After the Holidays
I am not here to bash the holidays because I think they are a beautiful and wholesome time of year when we get to spread love and cheer and time together. That’s all great, trust me, but we can’t sugarcoat the fact that a lot of people are excited for that time together to be over.
foxbangor.com
Lacher’s mother talks ending the year searching for her son
AUGUSTA — A mother that has been searching for her missing son is reminding people how to properly report any potential sightings of him, as she refuses to give up hope going into the new year. “He could be anywhere in the state of Maine and frankly beyond,” said...
manchesterinklink.com
Officials saddened by death of ‘model inmate’ in Manchester – 10 days after release
OSSIPEE, NH — In October, she was feted by county officials and state Sen. Jeb Bradley as a model inmate at the Carroll County Jail. On Christmas Eve, she was found dead in a tent outside a homeless shelter in Manchester. Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, was transferred...
wabi.tv
South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
mainepublic.org
Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm
Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
WMTW
Cumberland deputy provides much needed distraction after tree falls on family home
STANDISH, Maine — A Cumberland County deputy gave two young children a much-needed distraction after a tree fell on their home during Friday’s storm. The two children and their parents were home when a tree fell onto their Standish home late Friday morning. The sheriff’s office noted on...
Maine toddler’s Christmas Day death ruled a homicide
Authorities responded to an Edgecomb home Sunday morning for a report of a child who wasn't breathing. Maine officials have ruled the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl as a homicide. Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead Sunday, after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to an Edgecomb home that...
WPFO
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer
BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
Death of 3-year-old in Lincoln County ruled a homicide
EDGECOMB, Maine — The death of a Lincoln County 3-year-old was ruled a homicide on Wednesday after an autopsy was conducted on Monday. The toddler was identified as Makinzlee Handrahan of Edgecomb by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
wabi.tv
Farmington Animal Control looking for abandoned dog’s owner
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Farmington Animal Control is looking for the owner of a dog that was left outside of the Franklin County Animal Shelter today. The driver of the car that dropped the dog is a male with facial hair and was driving a white Mitsubishi SUV. If you...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20 to Dec. 28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service. Michael E. Benner, 33, of Brunswick was issued a summons Dec. 20 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Detective Jared Mitkus.
wabi.tv
Yarn Store in Waterville that has been in business for part of a Century is having their annual Winter sale
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Yardgoodsyarns in Waterville have been in business for over 7 decades. “We are two buildings, with 4 floors. My dad and mom started it in 1949, Atkins said. Joyce Atkins now runs the store. She said they carry a little bit of everything for people interested...
Much Loved Brew Pub Coming To Tiny Maine Town
Let's talk about craft brews, gourmet pizza and lots of adult and family fun. Those are a few of my favorite things and now they are all coming to a tiny town in Maine for your enjoyment!. According to the Sun Journal, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co is opening it's 6th...
Comments / 0