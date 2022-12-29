Read full article on original website
money.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Texas
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.
The Top Three REAL Reasons Californians Are Moving to Texas
Sure, on paper it looks like the reason Californians are moving to Texas is due to extremely high housing and rental prices in California, but we know the truth. Here are the REAL Top Three Reasons Californians are Moving to Texas. Would you like some cheese with that whine?. Although...
Top Ten Texas Towns With The Weirdest Names
They say "Everybody's Somebody In Luckenbach" well at least Dale Watson says it and it's with the spirit of Luckenbach, one of the weirdest names for a Texas town that we present to you our list of the Top Ten Weirdest Named Texas Towns. We're even going out on a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!) In a state known for hot temperatures, you might be surprised how cold it can get in the Texas panhandle. While “Snowmageddon” of 2021 sent most Texans scrambling for blankets and space heaters, power was a problem for some folks. If you lived through a days-long power outage like we did at home, you probably have a slightly different take on weather extremes.
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
ktalnews.com
Watch: Casey Donahew on why Texans are ‘just different’
DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Casey Donahew has racked up 21 number-one singles in his country music career, and when looking back on 2022 he said one moment in Texas tops his list of best moments of the year. “They named a day after me,” said Donahew. “So there’s one day...
brownwoodnews.com
New Poll Reveals Texans Attitudes On Issues Ahead of 2023 Legislature.
A new poll was conducted this month by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas in Austin, revealing Texans’ attitudes on government, institutions, and certain issues. Polls like this aid in presenting the attitudes of Texans and where they stand when it comes to social, legislative, and institutional issues. The polling was conducted in the early part of December and 1,200 Texans were polled.
Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!
Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas
Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
Texas representative files bills to regulate corporate homebuyers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas housing market has cooled off but affordability is still a problem. Some experts blame companies and investment firms that come in and buy houses to rent them out. New moves at the Texas Capitol aim to change that. Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa...
Golf.com
The 20 best golf courses in Texas (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Texas. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Texas. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas
Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
keranews.org
Here’s why Collin County received high praise in Texas’ 2020 election audit
The Texas Secretary of State’s audit of the 2020 general election called Collin County “the model of how to run elections in Texas.”. The audit was released Dec. 19. It reviewed 2020 election records in the state’s two largest Democratic counties – Harris and Dallas – and the two largest Republican counties – Tarrant and Collin. The Texas Secretary of State ordered the audit shortly after former president Donald Trump wrote Governor Greg Abbott an open letter in 2021 calling for audit legislation.
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
East Texans Who Want Reliable Internet Need to Take Action Now
I've never been a huge fan of that cliche. I don't like to complain because it just seems to be a negative thing to do, and I like to be an optimist. However, sometimes, letting your grievances be known is the smart play, and that is exactly the case when it comes to getting reliable broadband service to your rural location.
Lightfoot asking state for millions to cover costs of Texas migrants
The mayor is requesting $53.5 million, writing in a letter to state lawmakers representing the city, “The city is grateful to the state for its partnership on this mission,”…
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from?
RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from? Matt Williams Thu, 12/29/2022 - 16:46 Image RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from? RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from? ...
skepchick.org
How Texas Tweaked Their Terrible Maternal Mortality Data
This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Hey, you know how in every video I make about abortion bans, I mention the fact that the data shows when you restrict access to abortion, the number of abortions doesn’t decrease but the number of dead women does. Well, now that various states are free to ban abortion, we have even more data to test that hypothesis. Yay for data I guess? And yeah, spoiler alert: restricting access to abortion only hurts more people.
Texas Republicans Spend Post-Christmas Sniping At Each Other
The November election once again delivered Texas Republicans full control of the state, but as the next state legislative session looms they seem to be spending a lot of time bickering with each other like they didn’t get the present they wanted under the Christmas tree. There is an...
