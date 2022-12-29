AARP Indiana is reminding older Hoosiers that they may be eligible for a $200 taxpayer refund even if they are on Social Security and do not typically file tax returns. To receive the payment, individuals who get Social Security and don’t normally earn enough to file taxes may file a 2022 tax return and claim the $200 as a tax credit. (It must be filed before Jan. 1, 2024.) Those who don’t owe taxes will receive the refund. If someone does owe taxes, the $200 will go toward the balance due.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO