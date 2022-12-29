Read full article on original website
Related
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Nursing Shortage
There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
New 2023 Indiana Law Requires Healthcare Providers to Offer New Blood Test for Children Under 6
A new year means a few new laws will go into effect in the state of Indiana. One of which applies only to healthcare providers, but can have an impact on the life of your child. House Enrolled Act 1313 Goes Into Effect on January 1st, 2023. Authored by State...
hometownnewsnow.com
State Wins Settlement with Tech Giant
(Indianapolis, IN) - Indiana has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with Google. In a press release Thursday, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced that the tech giant will pay the Hoosier State $20 million. The lawsuit stems from Google’s location tracking. Rokita alleged the company was not up-front about using...
Hoosiers to save $87 million on state income tax in 2023
(The Center Square) – Indiana’s personal income tax rate will drop for the 2023 tax year, reducing the burden on taxpayers by an estimated $87.4 million. Under HEA 1002, passed by the Legislature in March, the personal income tax rate will drop from 3.23% to 3.15% starting Jan. 1 and continuing through 2024. The rate will be further reduced to 3.1% for 2025 and 2026, to 3.0% for 2027 and...
wfyi.org
Indiana’s unions expect to play ‘defense’ during upcoming legislative session
Organized labor has a big wishlist for Indiana's legislative session. "Collective bargaining, safety on the job site, retirement, health care, those are main [issues] that we focus on," said Shawn Christ, secretary of the Indiana AFL-CIO, a federation of the state’s unions. "There are all sorts of collective bargaining bills that are out there, they just will not be heard."
TikTok blocked from Indiana state devices
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices, its technology office said Thursday. The Indiana Office of Technology "blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices" as of Dec. 7, office spokesman Graig Lubsen told The Journal Gazette.
WANE-TV
Health department urges families to test for lead exposure in kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Health is urging parents to have children younger than age 6 tested for lead exposure. The state’s health department made the announcement ahead of legislation that goes into effect Sunday. IDOH is partnering with other organizations in the state to provide information about the dangers of lead to families in Allen County and around Indiana.
witzamfm.com
Kimball Electronics Director Appointed to State Board
Local Sources- One of Kimball Electronic's directors has been appointed to a state board. Governor Eric Holcomb made the announcement yesterday that Jerry Roach, from Orleans, has been appointed to the board of Safety Review for the State of Indiana. Roach is currently the director of safety, health, environmental and...
Washington Examiner
Indiana launches student-success dashboard for students, teachers
(The Center Square) – Indiana Department of Education launched a student-success dashboard to give students and educators a clearer view of each student’s progress toward graduation. The Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Dashboard, nicknamed Indiana GPS, was developed over the course of a year in response to House...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
aarp.org
Are You Eligible for a Taxpayer Refund?
AARP Indiana is reminding older Hoosiers that they may be eligible for a $200 taxpayer refund even if they are on Social Security and do not typically file tax returns. To receive the payment, individuals who get Social Security and don’t normally earn enough to file taxes may file a 2022 tax return and claim the $200 as a tax credit. (It must be filed before Jan. 1, 2024.) Those who don’t owe taxes will receive the refund. If someone does owe taxes, the $200 will go toward the balance due.
WOWO News
Should Indiana Ax Its Individual Income Tax?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Senator, Travis Holdman, a Republican from Markle who chairs the Senate Tax & Fiscal Policy Committee tells Inside INdiana Business that he plans to introduce legislation next year to create a commission to consider changes to Indiana’s tax structure, including phasing out the state income tax.
warricknews.com
Indiana's personal income tax rate shrinks 0.08% in new year
Try not to spend it all in one place. Beginning Sunday, Indiana's income tax rate will drop to 3.15% from 3.23% as part of an effort by the Republican-controlled General Assembly to combat inflation by putting money back in Hoosiers' pockets. The lower rate means the total state income tax...
WRBI Radio
Local restauranteur named to Indiana Grown Commission
Mayasari Effendi, the owner/operator of Mayasari Indonesian Grill, is one of 10 people from around the state who were appointed to the commission. The members will be responsible for connecting businesses that use or sell agricultural products such as restaurants, grocers, wholesalers, and others with Indiana-based producers of meat, fruits, vegetables, wine, and forest products.
city-countyobserver.com
2022 Annual Licenses Are Valid Through March 31
Heads up, hunters and anglers! All 2022 annual licenses are valid through March 31, 2023. The 2023 licenses go on sale in January. Order yours as soon as you can. Have questions? To ask about your online license system account, license-purchasing errors, or deer control permits, email INHuntFish@dnr.IN.gov or call 317-232-4082.
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of...
warricknews.com
New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday
A quirk in Indiana's turn-signal statutes that puts just about every motorist traveling the Crossroads of America at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time goes away Sunday. Current law requires drivers in Indiana to use turn signals any time they're about to make a...
newsfromthestates.com
Will a new governor and shifting Legislature mean the expansion school choice in Arkansas?
A new governor and turnover in the state Legislature has proponents hopeful for the expansion of school-choice programs in the state during the 2023 legislative session. A coalition of Democrats and Republicans from mostly rural areas have blocked numerous school voucher bills in committee in past sessions. No legislation has...
wyrz.org
Indiana Department of Education Announces 2022 Graduation Rate
INDIANAPOLIS — Today, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released the 2022 state graduation rates, with data showing 86.61% of students in the Class of 2022 graduating. “Graduating high school is an important milestone as students transition to their next step, whether that’s employment, enrollment or enlistment leading to...
Comments / 0