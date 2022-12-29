Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
WOWT
Legacy Crossing residents continue moving out as many still await new housing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moving trucks were spotted in the empty parking lots of the Legacy Crossing Apartments on Friday. 6 News spoke with a resident working to move out his family’s belongings before the weekend. One of the people we found moving things out was Robert Khan. Khan,...
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
waynedailynews.com
Nebraska Health Care Lead Class V Announced, Wakefield Health Care Center Administrator Listed
LINCOLN – The fifth class of Nebraska Health Care LEAD is being highlighted by a representative from northeast Nebraska. According to a release from the Nebraska Health Care and Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation, Class V will be a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
News Channel Nebraska
Ralston hosting New Year’s ball drop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents from Ralston and across the metro are invited to witness Nebraska’s answer to the famed Times Square ball drop. Ralston’s new Granary Green is hosting several events leading up to midnight on New Year’s Eve. The event space will have a video countdown, music and lights, and hot chocolate in addition to the ball drop.
News Channel Nebraska
Gas builds to explosive levels in downtown building
NEBRASKA CITY – Officials blocked off a section of downtown Nebraska City Thursday afternoon after natural gas was detected at explosive levels inside the former Pete’s Feed & Seed building near 12th Street and Central Avenue. Gas Superintendent Bryan Turner said the electrical service was previously shut off...
WOWT
West Omaha woman in clinical trial for pulmonary embolism treatments
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A global clinical trial is underway to examine the best treatment for blood clots in the lungs. The condition affects around one in 1,000 people in the U.S. every year. A year ago during the holidays, a west Omaha woman would get tired doing anything in...
kfornow.com
South Lincoln Road Project Mostly Finished
Lincoln, NE (December 29, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced the reopening of Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th streets. The project, funded by “Lincoln on the Move” tax collections, is expected to help promote private sector investment in the area. The improved streets and utilities will help serve 1,547 multi-family housing units, 216 single-family housing units, and about 300,000 square feet of potential commercial space.
WOWT
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar
Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
omahamagazine.com
North Omaha’s People’s Hospital: Open to Anyone
“Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”. These famous words by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. encapsulate his strong feelings about the discrepancy in quality medical care that African Americans and other minorities have received throughout U.S. history versus that of their white counterparts. Segregation didn’t just affect schools, housing, lunch counters, and drinking fountains; it impacted every aspect of daily life, including where Black residents of any town or city could receive medical attention, no matter how mild or serious.
WOWT
Omaha woman wants further investigation into Club Carwash complaint
The family of Jerica Schuman memorialized their daughter Wednesday night at the scene of the accident that took her life. OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. Rain changes to show Thursday with an overall mild stretch into the...
klkntv.com
Memorial ceremony set for man who was shot to death in Lincoln before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A memorial ceremony is officially scheduled for the man who was shot to death in Lincoln last Friday. Channel 8 learned earlier this week that several events were in the works, as many in our community are looking for ways to help Kupo Mleya’s family.
macaronikid.com
New Year Events in Lincoln, NE
Want to celebrate the New Year with your family? We have New Year's Eve events and First Day Hikes!. New Year's Party at South Library-Come join us for a fun New Year's party! We will have crafts, a count down, bubble wrap stomp and a family-friendly movie. December 31. Make...
WOWT
Omaha church deals with catalytic converter thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This month, a church in Omaha was the latest victim of catalytic converter theft. They’ve dealt with it for some time, the church director said. But two in just a month is unusual — and costly. Although they weren’t ready to go on camera,...
iheart.com
What to Know About the Downtown Omaha New Year's Eve Fireworks Show
(Omaha, NE) -- The New Year’s Fireworks Spectacular is back again this year in Downtown Omaha. Before you people head out to watch the show, there's some details to know. The fireworks show will start at 7:00 Saturday night. The fireworks will be launched near the CHI Health Center Arena and Charles Schwab Field (close to 10th & Cass Street). Free parking is available so attendees can view the show from their vehicles. CHI Health Center lots A, B, and C will be open at 6:00 PM, as will the Gallup lots at 1001 Gallup Drive.
WOWT
OPPD turbine rolls into Turtle Creek power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What weighs more than the Statue of Liberty, is 57 times heavier than an African elephant, is twice the weight of a Titan II rocket, longer than Cinderella’s Castle is tall, and about the length of two blue whales?. And it was seen rolling down...
Area students earn University of Nebraska-Lincoln degrees
LINCOLN, Neb. - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,288 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 1,262 graduates are from 50 countries, 41 states and more than 170 Nebraska communities. Sen. Deb Fischer delivered the undergraduate commencement address Dec. 17. Katrina Jagodinsky, Susan J....
