lpgasmagazine.com
Ferrellgas purchases Rez-Bear Propane
Overland Park, Kansas-based Ferrellgas acquired Rez-Bear Propane of Harris, New York. Rez-Bear Propane has served customers in Sullivan, Orange and eastern Ulster counties since 2016. Over the past six years, founders Randy Resnick and Bobby Mapes have grown the company with a focus on exceptional service from a well-trained and long-tenured staff.
newyorkconstructionreport.com
$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction
A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
wpgtalkradio.com
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
jerseydigs.com
Newark Airport Construction: Terminal A Set to Open in January
A big piece of the ongoing Newark Airport Terminal A construction and renovation project is slated to be unveiled next month as the facility’s shiny new terminal will be welcoming its first passengers. But what can travelers expect at the $2.7 terminal that the Port Authority hopes will transform the airport’s reputation?
freightwaves.com
120-plus-year-old New Jersey freight rail bridge replacement finally rising
KEARNY, N.J. — If the Point-No-Point Bridge in northern New Jersey needs to open for a ship to float by below on the Passaic River, the opening and closing of the drawbridge takes five and a half hours. When the construction of a new bridge is completed in 2025,...
Newark Liberty, NYC airports still dealing with cancellation, delay headaches
At NYC airports, the numbers are much worse — 64 cancellations and 13 delays at LaGuardia, and 17 cancellations and 32 delays at JFK.
Lionsgate to get tax breaks for high-priced talent at big studio planned in Newark
Kevin Creech is no longer the aspiring model he was in his younger days. But at 6-feet, 1-inch tall with rust-colored dreadlocks, the 43-year-old school security guard still cut a striking figure as he strode up Freylinghuysen Avenue in Newark, where the rubble of a demolished housing complex was being cleared away for construction of 350,000-square-foot, $194 million film and television production complex that Lions Gate Films Corp. will lease.
New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside
The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County pharmacy worker has pleaded guilty to a medical bribery and kickback scheme for medications. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today the admission of a pharmacy employee who conspired to pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for prescriptions being steered to the Morris County, New Jersey, pharmacy where he worked. During a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute. Magdalena Jimenez, 58, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty to a parallel The post North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds appeared first on Shore News Network.
evgrieve.com
133 Avenue D, co-owned by A-Rod, is on the sales market
A-Rod's time as an East Village landlord is coming to an end. In 2018, the former Yankee (and Mariner and Ranger) teamed up with real-estate veteran Barbara Corcoran to buy 133 Avenue D, a 20-unit building between Ninth Street and 10th Street. Now, that building is back on the sales...
realtybiznews.com
Four Top Newark Agents and How They Leverage Digital Marketing
The latest news on the Newark, New Jersey real estate market is that corporations are gobbling homes as fast as possible. Places outside Newark, such as the quaint community of Little Falls and serene sanctuaries just a few miles from bustling Manhattan. So, this week, we thought we’d look at a few of this area's most successful real estate pros and how they leverage digital marketing.
Flight delays continue another day at major area airports
As of 6:30 a.m., a total of 32 LaGuardia flights have been canceled today, and other local airports have announced several delays.
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne Assemblyman Sampson booted from longshoreman job over excessive absenses
Bayonne Assemblyman William Sampson, a crane operator at the Global Container Terminal, was booted from his longshoreman job over excessive absences, the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor announced. “Sampson had been employed as a port worker at GCT Bayonne. He claimed that his attendance at particular meetings or events...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Paterson, NJ
Visitors eyeing free things to do in Paterson will discover various factors that set the city apart in northeastern New Jersey. First, Paterson is the largest city and the seat of Passaic County. Second, it is the first planned industrial center in the U.S., with the Passaic River and its...
Potential Rabies Exposure Warning in Madison, NJ
Cat in the Madison Area Tests Positive for RabiesPhoto byMax KleinenonUnsplash. An unknown man surrendered a cat exposed to rabies to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, Tuesday. The Madison Health Department is searching for the man and urging him to contact health officials.
New Jersey Globe
Waterfront Commisison pulls N.J. assemblyman’s crane operator license for chronic absenteeism
Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D-Bayonne) has lost his license to work as a port crane operator at for excessive absenteeism after the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey rejected his claim that his legislative duties was a valid excuse for not showing up. The 33-year-old Hudson County Democrat...
Sampson removed as longshoreman by Waterfront Commission over ‘excessive absenteeism’
Longshoreman and state Assemblyman for the 31st Legislative District William Sampson IV was removed from the waterfront by the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor on Dec. 21 over what they say was excessive absenteeism. Sampson, who is from Bayonne, represents the district encompassing all of the city as well as parts of Jersey City.
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ
New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
