Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. They will look to keep things rolling this week in a big matchup against their rivals and NFC North champion, Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field this weekend. Both teams have...
The Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory where they are going to need help to make the playoffs. That help could come from the Cleveland Browns, who take on NFC foe Washington Commanders in week 17. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is aware the Browns could help Green Bay out big time.
“The (Minnesota Vikings) offense is definitely loaded with weapons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.
The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 4:00pm EST. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 48. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
Last time Justin Jefferson played the Green Bay Packers, he put up a then-career high. So what's Green Bay's plan for him this time around?
The Green Bay Packers (7-8) might be two wins away from recovering from a 4-8 start and clinching a playoff berth. First things first: the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings are coming to Lambeau Field for a pivotal renewal of the rivalry. The Vikings scored the team’s only win by...
Allen Lazard’s blocking and taunting skills got the best of him. The Packers wide receiver was slapped with a $10,690 fine on Friday for taunting during the team’s 26-20 win against the Dolphins on Sunday, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Lazard made an epic block in the fourth quarter – knocking down three Miami defenders, and afterward, pointing and counting each of them. His teammates looked at Lazard’s block as critical to Green Bay’s win. “[It was] a huge play and a huge block that Allen had on that play. That’s what we do. It’s about more than just catching passes,” Packers receiver Randall Cobb said to Packers.com. “It’s about being a complete receiver in this offense.” With former star Packers receiver Davante Adams now in Las Vegas, Lazard is in the midst of a breakout season with a career-high 51 receptions. Lazard, who is in his fifth year with Green Bay, leads the Packers with 688 yards and five touchdowns.
