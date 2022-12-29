ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now

On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is a Cleveland Browns fan This Week

The Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory where they are going to need help to make the playoffs. That help could come from the Cleveland Browns, who take on NFC foe Washington Commanders in week 17. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is aware the Browns could help Green Bay out big time.
GREEN BAY, WI
bestodds.com

Packers vs. Vikings Player Props | Nick Muse | Week 17

The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 4:00pm EST. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 48. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 17 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers (7-8) might be two wins away from recovering from a 4-8 start and clinching a playoff berth. First things first: the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings are coming to Lambeau Field for a pivotal renewal of the rivalry. The Vikings scored the team’s only win by...
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Packers’ Allen Lazard fined more than $10K for taunt after massive block

Allen Lazard’s blocking and taunting skills got the best of him. The Packers wide receiver was slapped with a $10,690 fine on Friday for taunting during the team’s 26-20 win against the Dolphins on Sunday, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Lazard made an epic block in the fourth quarter – knocking down three Miami defenders, and afterward, pointing and counting each of them. His teammates looked at Lazard’s block as critical to Green Bay’s win. “[It was] a huge play and a huge block that Allen had on that play. That’s what we do. It’s about more than just catching passes,” Packers receiver Randall Cobb said to Packers.com. “It’s about being a complete receiver in this offense.” With former star Packers receiver Davante Adams now in Las Vegas, Lazard is in the midst of a breakout season with a career-high 51 receptions.  Lazard, who is in his fifth year with Green Bay, leads the Packers with 688 yards and five touchdowns.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy