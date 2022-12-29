ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
und.com

Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - South Carolina

4 elements that defined Notre Dame’s first postseason win since 2019. Ugly start, steadying in the middle and scintillating in its conclusion. Saturday afternoon’s Gator Bowl matinee featuring a pair of resurgent programs, Notre Dame and South Carolina, most closely resembled the Fighting Irish’s debut campaign under first-year coach Marcus Freeman.
NOTRE DAME, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl

South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
COLUMBIA, SC
und.com

Eagles Visit No. 5 Irish to Kick Off New Year

WHEN: SUNDAY, JAN. 1 | 12 PM E.T. SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1, 2-0) has survived a couple of close calls on the road in its first two ACC games, but now it’s time to play host. Longtime rival Boston College (11-4, 1-1) will visit the fifth-ranked Irish on Sunday to ring in 2023.
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

Three Irish Assistants FootballScoop Coach Of The Year Finalists

Three Notre Dame Football assistant coaches have been named finalists for their particular position group for 2022 FootballScoop.com’s Coach of the Year awards. Special teams coordinator Brian Mason, running backs coach Deland McCullough and tight ends coach Gerad Parker are the three finalists from the Fighting Irish staff. The...
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

New Faces Step Up in Win

The shooting, at least from distance by the home team Tuesday night, was as desolate as the still-frozen landscape outside Purcell Pavilion. Each of Notre Dame’s first dozen 3-point attempts went begging; 17 of the Fighting Irish’s first 20 3s missed their mark. Yet, Marcus Hammond was undaunted....
NOTRE DAME, IN
nwi.life

Nationally televised high school basketball returns to La Porte Civic next week

High school hoops fans should gear up for the Region’s biggest sporting event next week, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody. The NIBC La Porte Invitational returns for its second year Thursday, Jan. 5 through Saturday, Jan. 7 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. This three-day, nationally televised basketball showcase will feature 10 of the best high school programs in the nation, with 30 of ESPN’s top-ranked recruits. Dermody said this event is an opportunity to see the future talent of the NCAA and NBA right here in La Porte.
LA PORTE, IN
und.com

New Year Games Set With Alaska

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame hockey team is set to ring in the New Year with a pair of tilts against Alaska this weekend as they welcome the 9-7-2 Nanooks to town Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Returning from their Christmas break, the Irish close...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Homestead takes down Marian to claim Holiday Hoops Tourney title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Kyron Kaopuiki, Will Jamison and Grant Leeper led Homestead to a 55-49 overtime victory over Mishawaka Marian to claim the 2022 Homestead Holiday Hoops Tournament title. Kaopuiki had a game-high 20 points, while Jamison pitched in with 17 and Leeper added 16 in the win.
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Slicers Move to Holiday Tourney Title with Two Wins

The La Porte Slicer boys' basketball team rode hot shooting and a smothering defense to a pair of wins on the opening day of the Steiner Homes Holiday Tourney at Slicer Gym. La Porte will play in the tournament championship game Friday at 5:30. This is a three-day eight-team tourney....
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Parks & Recreation basketball lessons

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --If your child is interested in learning about the fundamentals of basketball, you can sign up for Basketball Basic lessons now. The free lessons for children ages 7-18 are offered every other Saturday beginning January 14, 2023, at Lifeline Ministries. Elkhart native and international pro basketball player,...
ELKHART, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
INDIANA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Pete Buttigieg Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Marriage: Chasten Glezman (2018-present) Children: adopted with Chasten Glezman: twins, Penelope Rose and Joseph August. Education: Harvard College, 2004, B.A., History and Literature; University of Oxford,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Dennis B. Whittington Retires from United States Steel after 45 Years of Service

Family Surprises him During Fraternity Holiday Party. Last week, the members of the Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. hosted their annual “Khristmas Holiday Party” at Marquette Park Pavilion in Gary. During the festivities, Dennis B. Whittington, who is a member of the fraternity, was surprised by his family with a plaque acknowledging his 45 years of service and retirement from United States Steel Corporation. Some family members including his son, daughter and son-in-law traveled from Indianapolis to celebrate the milestone.
GARY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Merrillville Town Council finalizes new district map

The Merrillville Town Council has finalized its new council districts, but not without some debate. The new map attempts to re-balance the districts' populations, by lowering the number of residents in ward 5, while raising the populations of wards 1, 4, 6 and 7. Ward 3 is the only one that remains unchanged.
MERRILLVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy