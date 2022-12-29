Read full article on original website
und.com
Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - South Carolina
4 elements that defined Notre Dame’s first postseason win since 2019. Ugly start, steadying in the middle and scintillating in its conclusion. Saturday afternoon’s Gator Bowl matinee featuring a pair of resurgent programs, Notre Dame and South Carolina, most closely resembled the Fighting Irish’s debut campaign under first-year coach Marcus Freeman.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl
South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
und.com
Eagles Visit No. 5 Irish to Kick Off New Year
WHEN: SUNDAY, JAN. 1 | 12 PM E.T. SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1, 2-0) has survived a couple of close calls on the road in its first two ACC games, but now it’s time to play host. Longtime rival Boston College (11-4, 1-1) will visit the fifth-ranked Irish on Sunday to ring in 2023.
und.com
Three Irish Assistants FootballScoop Coach Of The Year Finalists
Three Notre Dame Football assistant coaches have been named finalists for their particular position group for 2022 FootballScoop.com’s Coach of the Year awards. Special teams coordinator Brian Mason, running backs coach Deland McCullough and tight ends coach Gerad Parker are the three finalists from the Fighting Irish staff. The...
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Continues ACC Play At Miami
After a break for the holidays, the No. 5 Fighting Irish hit the road for their second ACC game of the season
und.com
New Faces Step Up in Win
The shooting, at least from distance by the home team Tuesday night, was as desolate as the still-frozen landscape outside Purcell Pavilion. Each of Notre Dame’s first dozen 3-point attempts went begging; 17 of the Fighting Irish’s first 20 3s missed their mark. Yet, Marcus Hammond was undaunted....
WNDU
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 40 years of service
Irish fans are starting to fill the city of Jacksonville, Fla., in advance of Friday’s Gator Bowl. We’re one day away from the Notre Dame football team’s season finale against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.
An Early Look At The 2024 Recruiting Class For Notre Dame
Notre Dame will look to secure a dynamic 2024 defensive class with several notable players already on the board
nwi.life
Nationally televised high school basketball returns to La Porte Civic next week
High school hoops fans should gear up for the Region’s biggest sporting event next week, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody. The NIBC La Porte Invitational returns for its second year Thursday, Jan. 5 through Saturday, Jan. 7 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. This three-day, nationally televised basketball showcase will feature 10 of the best high school programs in the nation, with 30 of ESPN’s top-ranked recruits. Dermody said this event is an opportunity to see the future talent of the NCAA and NBA right here in La Porte.
und.com
New Year Games Set With Alaska
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame hockey team is set to ring in the New Year with a pair of tilts against Alaska this weekend as they welcome the 9-7-2 Nanooks to town Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Returning from their Christmas break, the Irish close...
wfft.com
Homestead takes down Marian to claim Holiday Hoops Tourney title
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Kyron Kaopuiki, Will Jamison and Grant Leeper led Homestead to a 55-49 overtime victory over Mishawaka Marian to claim the 2022 Homestead Holiday Hoops Tournament title. Kaopuiki had a game-high 20 points, while Jamison pitched in with 17 and Leeper added 16 in the win.
hometownnewsnow.com
Slicers Move to Holiday Tourney Title with Two Wins
The La Porte Slicer boys' basketball team rode hot shooting and a smothering defense to a pair of wins on the opening day of the Steiner Homes Holiday Tourney at Slicer Gym. La Porte will play in the tournament championship game Friday at 5:30. This is a three-day eight-team tourney....
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks & Recreation basketball lessons
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --If your child is interested in learning about the fundamentals of basketball, you can sign up for Basketball Basic lessons now. The free lessons for children ages 7-18 are offered every other Saturday beginning January 14, 2023, at Lifeline Ministries. Elkhart native and international pro basketball player,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
News Channel Nebraska
Pete Buttigieg Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Marriage: Chasten Glezman (2018-present) Children: adopted with Chasten Glezman: twins, Penelope Rose and Joseph August. Education: Harvard College, 2004, B.A., History and Literature; University of Oxford,...
WNDU
‘Round Barn Restaurant & Pub’ eyes location at Grace United Methodist in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans call for a new Round Barn Restaurant & Pub to open in the City of Niles!. The deal relies on the successful rezoning of the restaurant’s chosen site. That chosen site in Niles is, in fact, not a barn! Rather, it is the former Grace United Methodist Church on Grant Street.
Dennis B. Whittington Retires from United States Steel after 45 Years of Service
Family Surprises him During Fraternity Holiday Party. Last week, the members of the Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. hosted their annual “Khristmas Holiday Party” at Marquette Park Pavilion in Gary. During the festivities, Dennis B. Whittington, who is a member of the fraternity, was surprised by his family with a plaque acknowledging his 45 years of service and retirement from United States Steel Corporation. Some family members including his son, daughter and son-in-law traveled from Indianapolis to celebrate the milestone.
abc57.com
Local citizen, South Bend police provide hotel for homeless woman on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend police received a call just before midnight on Christmas Eve about a woman who was struggling to stay warm outside of a business on the city's south side. The wind chill at the time was in the range of -30 degrees, according to SBPD.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville Town Council finalizes new district map
The Merrillville Town Council has finalized its new council districts, but not without some debate. The new map attempts to re-balance the districts' populations, by lowering the number of residents in ward 5, while raising the populations of wards 1, 4, 6 and 7. Ward 3 is the only one that remains unchanged.
