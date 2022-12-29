High school hoops fans should gear up for the Region’s biggest sporting event next week, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody. The NIBC La Porte Invitational returns for its second year Thursday, Jan. 5 through Saturday, Jan. 7 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. This three-day, nationally televised basketball showcase will feature 10 of the best high school programs in the nation, with 30 of ESPN’s top-ranked recruits. Dermody said this event is an opportunity to see the future talent of the NCAA and NBA right here in La Porte.

